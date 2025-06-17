Senate inaugurates South-West development commission panel

Rebuilding of key infrastructure, particularly roads in the South-West geopolitical zone will receive attention as the Senate Committee on South West Development Commission (SWDC) begins its oversight functions.

The committee, which held its inaugural meeting at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday, is also set to commence the screening of the board members of the South-West Development Commission on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yunus Abiodun Akitode (Oyo-Central), while speaking at the first session, said the vision would be to “provide robust oversight functions that ensure good governance within the Commission.

He noted, “We aim to harness the full potential of the Southwest region by promoting economic growth, social justice, infrastructure development, and human capacity advancement.

“Let us always remember: great achievements do not happen in isolation. They are born out of unity, vision, and determination.

“I believe that we have the right people, the right purpose, and the right momentum to succeed.”

Senator Akintunde gave further details, “Our mission goes beyond simply functioning; we are here to make a difference—to deliver results that leave a lasting impact.

“Today’s meeting sets the tone for that future. We are here to affirm our values, define our priorities, and lay out a solid framework for how we will work together.

“I encourage open dialogue, mutual respect, and collective decision-making as we carry out our mandate.”

Making a contribution, former governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniels, urged the committee members to be focused and disciplined as they approached the assignment before them.

He said this was important because of the expectations the people of the region placed on both the SWDC and the members of the committee.

The former governor stated, “It has been the dream of a number of our people. We must give kudos to Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are all very happy. What is important is that the expectations of the people are very high.

“The commission is to support the federal government to fill in the gaps in infrastructure development.

“We are here committed to ensure that this comes to pass.”

Those on the board of the SWDC are Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Chairman; and Charles Akinola as Managing Director.

Other members are Bolaji Ariyo, Joseph Olugbenga, Scholastica Omoworare, Olumuyiwa Olabimtan, Adewinle Martins, Ibrahim Olaifa, Kabiru Lakwaya, Abdul Adamu, Arinola Fagbemi, Ukoha Onyekwere, Howell Ihenacho, Olugbenga Olufehinti, Tele Ogunjobi, Funmilayo Tejuosho, Lateef Ajijola and Fatai Ibikunle.