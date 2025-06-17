Niger: Police foil kidnap attempt, arrest two suspects

Niger State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping attempt and arrested two suspects in Kata, in the New Bwari area.

The suspects were identified as Japhta James, 28, of Ijah-Gwari, Tafa, and Usman Ibrahim, 30, of Sabon-Gari, Bwari area Council, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said that the suspects allegedly entered the premises of a victim in Kata via the New Bwari area and planned to kidnap a woman.

The Police spokesperson stated further that Police Operatives from the Tafa Division were immediately contacted and swiftly responded to the scene of the distress call, thereby leading to the arrest of the suspects.

According to him, the suspects were found in possession of a locally made pistol, knives, a walkie-talkie, cartridges, mobile phones, an ATM card, electric tasers, pepper spray, and charms.

He noted that during interrogation, both suspects allegedly confessed to the crime.

The PPRO further disclosed that the suspects had planned to abduct the woman with the view to demand a ransom from her brother.

He stressed that the items recovered from them had been procured from one of their accomplices who was said to have posed as a member of the civilian joint task force.

SP Abiodun however assured that the two suspected criminals are currently under investigation and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna for further inquiries and prosecution in Court after the conclusion of the investigation by Police Operatives.