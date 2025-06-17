Lagos Assembly adopts recommendations on geographic information service bill

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Geographic Information Service Bill.

The Bill aims to deliver efficient and reliable services to all stakeholders and as well ensure advance transparency of land management in the State.

It would be recalled that the House at its plenary session on Tuesday, 5th March 2024 deliberated on the above Bill and committed the same to the Committee on Physical Planning and E-GIS for further legislative Scrutiny.

The Committee held a Day Public Hearing on the said Bill to seek inputs from stakeholders and a Memorandum was submitted by the same on the proposed law.

Presenting the report on the floor of the House on the second allotted day, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ogunkelu Sylvester Oluwadahunsi expressed that the significance of the Bill cannot be overemphasised as it means a lot to the improvement of information technology and computerised central database in the State.

He stated that the intent of the Bill is targeted at integrating governance with advancement in technology through the proposed harmonisation of all geographical information service projects.

Hon. Ogunkelu added that the bill aims to prevent illegal acquisition of geographic information and enhance valuable geographic data that will increase spatial capabilities and innovations that will drive social and environmental benefits across the State.

Following the presentation of the report, the Lawmakers unanimously adopt the recommendations of the Committee as the resolution of the House.

Subsequently, the House adjourned till Tuesday, 24th June 2025.