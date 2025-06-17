JTF arrests 26 suspected kidnappers in Kogi

Operatives of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Kogi have arrested 26 kidnappers in collaboration with the security agencies in a clean-up operation in Kogi West.

The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) disclosed this while parading the suspects to newsmen on Tuesday in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu LGA.

Omodara noted that the operation, which was carried out in the last two weeks, was part of the government’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

According to Omodara, the arrested suspects include natives who have been aiding the activities of bandits by supplying them with logistics such as food, drinks, water, and others.

“It is not only the kidnappers’ group in the forest that have been arrested but also the natives that are collaborating with them.

“They serve as their logistics suppliers to the bandits and kidnappers in the bush.

“Our deep investigation after the death of the kidnapped retired major Joe Ajayi, we discovered that some natives were involved.

“The arrested suspects are helping the security agencies to get to the root causes of the rising kidnapping in the area.

“You can see the harvest of arrests via what the state Government is doing.

“These are the people causing havoc in our forests.

“We are not going to allow it, we will be after them because Kogi is not any other state that criminals, bandits, and kidnappers will want to ride on and occupy.

“The Kogi Government is very serious about it, and that is why we are calling on Communities to imbibe first line of defense level, as vigilantes are allowed to carry certain levels of arms.

“We urge communities to develop some level of intelligence. Our women are currently being used to buy food and drinks and others, and sending it through some of the youths in the communities who are bandits collaborators.

“Because we are digging deep into getting some of these criminals, that was why some disgruntled elements outside the State orchestrated the recent purported protest. But the community has distanced themselves from the protests including those that were used.

“Governor Ahmed Ododo is committed to ensuring that peace returns to every community not only in Bunu land but to all communities across Kogi State.

“We taking some proactive measures; when the heat is on in Benue State, we took proactive measures in which the border lines such as Olamaboro and Omala Local Government Areas, we formed a defense to ensure that we don’t have an influx of some criminals into the state,”‘ Omodara said.

The Security Adviser assured that the government would not take the issue of security lightly and would continue to work with security agencies to bring perpetrators to book.

He stressed that the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and other security agencies have been deployed to combat the activities of kidnappers and bandits in the state.

Omodara emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in Kogi State.

He stressed that Gov. Ahmed Ododo’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state have yielded positive results, with the arrest of many criminal elements across the state.

He added: the Kogi government has vowed to continue working with security agencies to clear out bandits and kidnappers from the state’s forests and bring perpetrators to book”.

He warned politicians, traditional rulers, and youth who are collaborating with kidnappers to desist from such activities, assuring that the government would take action against anyone found to be involved.

Omodara noted that the government had also formed a defense system to prevent the influx of criminals from neighboring states.

Also speaking, Mr. Jeremiah Danjuma, Deputy Commandant of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Kogi West, attributed the success in combating kidnapping and banditry to the collaborative efforts of the state and federal governments.

“Through the joint efforts, we formed the Civilian JTF, which has recorded significant achievements.

“In our cleanup operation last night at Bunu forests, we apprehended 16 bandits and kidnappers, including some from Zamfara.

“Some of the dreaded arrested kidnappers were immediately handed over to the DSS for further investigation,” Danjuma said.

The traditional ruler of Aiyegunle-Igun Bunu community, Oba Sunday Omodamori, expressed sadness over a recent protest that was reportedly staged by some disgruntled elements.

We got to know that these bandits came from far away Kebbi, Zamfara through the Niger States, and came to our backyard and begin to kidnap people.

“But the Government of Kogi State responded squarely to tackle the issue. As a matter of fact, the local vigilantes and hunters have always been around and are getting full support from the State Government.

“So, the protest is even coming behind schedule when the whole insecurity issues have subsided. So, why the protest now?

“I am so disappointed and it is disheartening that some youths who are disgruntled elements are collaborating with bandits, and that is why we need to checkmate those ones in our community rather than crying fowl that Government is not doing anything.

“I don’t think that protest make senseless but we as a community and people should look inward and address the issue of the comprise and collaborators among our people,” Omodamori said.

The monarch commended the government and security agencies for their efforts in tackling insecurity in the area.

“The community has also expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts and we are calling for more action to be taken to ensure peace and security in the state,” he said.

The traditional ruler urged the communities in the area to look inward and address the issue of collaborators among their people.

On his part, Ojo Olayinka, the Youth Leader of Aiyegunle-Igun community, clarified that the recent protest wasn’t organised by their community, but rather by some groups within Bunu who took advantage of the market day crowd.

He acknowledged that while kidnappings were previously rampant, government efforts have led to a significant reduction in such incidents.

Olayinka expressed appreciation for the positive impact of these efforts, noting improvements in both Aiyegunle-Igun community and Bunu land overall.

Recalled that retired Major, Joe Ajayi, who was kidnapped on May 21, 2025, at his residence in Odo-Ape, died on June 9, in captivity despite his family paying a N10 million ransom.