The PDP gubernatorial contender in the 2023 general elections in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, has called on the federal government to implement economic measures that will be favourable to poor citizens.

Senator Danamarke made the call while distributing cash assistance to thousands of the less privileged and enabling them to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with ease.

The assistance was distributed to orphans, widows, physically challenged persons, and other groups of less privileged members of society in the state.

The gesture was also extended to journalists and some PDP members in the state.

Damarke said the gesture was meant to cushion the effects of inflation and economic hardships being experienced in the country.

He noted that the money would enable the beneficiaries to buy food items to celebrate the Sallah festivity and even beyond.

While giving a hint on the activities of his foundation, the senator said the foundation has commenced payment of the National Examination Council (NECO) fees for 2024 candidates from the three senatorial zones of the state.

That, he said, would also bring relief to most of the parents and enable the students to pursue their education.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Sallah assistance interviewed said the assistance is timely in view of this current economic hardship.

They therefore thanked the philanthropist for the assistance, which they said would go a long way in relieving their difficult condition.

The beneficiaries also prayed to the Almighty Allah to reward him with Al-Jannah Firdaus.

