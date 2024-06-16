Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has told President Bola Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to discontinue the prosecution of leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu as his release will end the sit-at-home order now hurting the south east.

He made the suggestion in statement on Sunday reiterating the imperative of fully integrating the Igbos in the country as it was pre-Civil War.

“The main reason behind the charges preferred against Nnamdi Kanu is his involvement in calling for a referendum using the IPOB for a Biafran State, while others who have made similar calls are moving about their daily lives freely, while Nnamdi Kanu is still being detained.

“The release of Nnamdi Kanu by Mr President on political grounds is over due as earlier explained. Mr President should direct the Attorney General to enter a nolle prosequi to free Nnamdi Kanu who has shown his intention to work with the Federal Government, in order to bring peace and stability in the South-East and to Nigerians as a whole as it has been recently done in similar cases of treasonable felony as in the case of Miyetti Allah president, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo of Nasarawa state,” he stated.

Stressing that he does not support the activities of the IPOB, he maintained that all citizens must be accorded equal rights to have a democratic and united country.

Clark said beyond restructuring, “the political freedom of Nnamdi Kanu will no doubt complete the reconciliation of Nigeria and bring an end to the needless Monday sit-at-home order, which has disturbed businesses and civil activities in the South-East.”

The elder statesman added: “I am fully aware of the appeal made by the Federal Government to the Supreme Court of Nigeria, rejecting the verdict of the Court of Appeal.

“However, we are happy that the Supreme Court of Nigeria did not grant their wishes but sent the case to the lower court for retrial.

“It is to be noted that the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court recognised in their judgments, the fact that it was the pursuit of Nnamdi Kanu by the Military from his home that was responsible for his escape from Nigeria.

“The Apex Court while condemning the actions of the Government says the law of Nigeria hasn’t gotten to a point that a trial will stop on account of illegality by the prosecution, adding, that is a matter of legislation. “The court says Kanu should therefore seek redress by a civil suit against the judgement of fundamental rights.

“It is therefore unjust and misleading for Justice Nyako to hold a contrary view and thereby keeping the victim of conspiracy theory by some Nigerians, who believe that they own Nigeria and no one else, and that’s why today, the insecurity in the broken Nigeria is still striving.

“The unity of Nigeria can only be achieved and sustained if every part of the country is treated equally with the other parts, in all ramifications. No one can play God over Nigeria and no section owns this country more than any other section. We want Mr President to reassure Nigerians of our oneness.”

On IPOB, the former minister of information noted that the “short-changing of the Igbos of the South East over the years is the reason why IPOB has fashioned a place for itself in the hearts and minds of the young people in the southeast with its demand for self-determination.

He added: “I have physically seen these IPOB boys in action, at the Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State, when I attended a meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum there.

“It is indeed a movement of youths who are justifiably angry with the way and manner the affairs of the country are being conducted and particularly the marginalization of the Igbos but are misguided.

“None of these youths witnessed the civil war and is, definitely, not abreast with the history of the war and its full ramifications.

“I advise, therefore, that rather than the use of military force which has already proved counter-productive, they should be carefully treated with the ‘carrot and stick approach,’ in the interest of the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria as a whole and the South East zone in particular.”

On the reintegration of the Igbos, Clark counseled the president: “Let me re-emphasize the importance and urgency of reintegrating the Igbos into the main stream of Nigeria where their region will be equal with other regions in all ramification, meaning that they should be fully and unconditionally united or be admitted into the union of Nigeria as it was before the civil war.

“Anything short of that is not in the interest of a united Nigeria and there maybe no end to the insecurity in Nigeria.”