The Federal Government has explained that the Abuja Murtala Muhammed Way has not been renamed after the Noble Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, as rumoured.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim said the renaming of the Murtala Muhammed Expressway Way has never been contemplated by this administration.

“For the record, on June 4, 2024, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated a new road in the FCT codenamed Arterial Road N20 (from Katampe to Jahi), which links the existing Outer Northern Expressway (also known as Murtala Muhammed Expressway) to the Northern Parkway (also called Ahmadu Bello Way).

“During the inauguration of the N20 (which is a new road), FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, proposed to the President that the road be named after Prof Wole Soyinka, and the President agreed.

“Therefore, it is the Arterial Road N20 that is named after Prof. Soyinka. The Murtala Muhammed Motorway remains unchanged and continues to bear the name of our esteemed former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat at Muhammed the statement explained.

The government, however, urged citizens to disregard any misinformation regarding the renaming of the Murtala Muhammed Motorway, as the report is entirely false and only exists in the imagination of its purveyors.

