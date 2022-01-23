Schools becoming killing, kidnapping centres —ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has alleged that our schools are gradually becoming centres of killings, kidnappings, homosexuality, cultism and drug-related cases.

This was even as it said this latest new trends if not tackled would endanger the future of our children.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe said it wishes to express its shock and revulsion over the anti-social and criminal acts going on in Nigerian schools.

“These border on bullying, murder, kidnappings, homosexuality, cultism etc.

According to the statement, the latest of these cases of horror is the alleged kidnap and murder of a five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher Abdulmalik Muhammed at a private school in Kwanar Dakatar in Kano State.

“He is alleged to have kidnapped the young girl, his student and taken her to his house where he demanded a ransom of six million naira after which he killed her.

“This is a horror story comparable to what happened in December last year when Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College was bullied and then tortured to death by his fellow students because he refused to join them in their cult activities.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum would like to call the attention of the authorities to this new epidemic of drugs, brutality, cults and death which is taking over all schools across the country and endangering the lives of our daughters on sons and the future of our country.

“These horrors are not limited to private schools. But we are particularly concerned about what goes on in private schools because they take their students as commodities that should be traded for money.

“This is a horrible trend that will not only destroy the future of these innocent children but that of our Nigeria. Will call on our governments to step in forcefully and nip this trend in the bud.

“The governments have to look into schools they also own. Our children have reported to us similar acts of bullying in government and even in military schools where they are been bullied to join cult groups and indulge in homosexual acts or adopt homosexuality as a way of time.

“This press release serves as a warning to the government to save the Nigerian children who have been trapped in this web of inhumanity created by school teachers, proprietors, administrators, the statement declared.

