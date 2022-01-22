I will crush terrorists before I leave in 2023, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to crush terrorists before he hands over to his successor in 2023.

This was even as he said residents of Kaduna should be assured of his government’s determination to crush terrorists and criminal gangs operating in the state and in other parts of the Nigeria.

He made the assertion while speaking at a state banquet organised by Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State to round up his visit to the state.

He also commended the state government’s support to security agencies, saying the establishment of a ministry dedicated to internal security was a good step to tackle the menace.

“I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the Federal Government is doing its utmost to contain and crush the terrorists attacking our citizens and their property in parts of the country. On behalf of the Federal Government, I commend the efforts of the Kaduna State government to respond to the demands of development.

“The relationship between our tiers of government represents an instance of successful collaboration between the national and state governments for progress, peace and prosperity. I urge Malam Nasir el-Rufai to push on and not relent in his efforts to accelerate change and progress in Kaduna State.

“I was here in 2017 to commission the hatchery and feedmill project of Olam, a multinational agribusiness company that has sited a major factory in Kaduna. In August 2019, I had the honour to commission Phase 2 of the Zaria Water Project and a road project.

“Therefore, I am not surprised that Nasir el-Rufai and his team have undertaken such a major investment in infrastructure development. I am glad to say I have seen with my own eyes the remarkable changes across all the three Senatorial zones,” he said.

Governor el-Rufai, at the event, also solicited for more military action in order to end or subdue the activities of terrorists in the state.

“We believe that further military actions and more boots on the ground are needed to stop the terrorists that attack our people. But as we tackle security, we must also move forward with the things that our resources and planning enable us to do to make life better for our people,” he said.