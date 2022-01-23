Ibadan Anglican Diocese set to mark 70th anniversary

THE Ibadan Anglican Diocese is set to mark its 70th anniversary.

According to the Bishop of the Diocese, Right Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa, series of events have been lined up to commemorate the week-long anniversary scheduled for between 24 and 30 January, 2022.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan during a press conference to herald the anniversary, Reverend Akinfenwa stated that the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, was billed to preach the anniversary sermon themed ‘God with Us, as with Our Fathers’.

The cleric noted that awards would be given to distinguished members of the diocese who have contributed to the development of the church over the years.

“Ibadan was one of the earliest stations of missionary activities by the CMS missionaries and one of few Nigerian cities that can boast of churches that have crossed 150 years landmark,” he noted.

Reverend Akinfenwa maintained that the church had contributed immensely to the development of the society through education, agriculture, health, infrastructural development, societal re-orientation, among others.

He added: “The Anglican in Ibadan which has a geographical jurisdiction that covers much inland Southwest Nigeria up to Kwara State became autonomous diocese in 1952.

“Programmes slated for the event include Evening of Praise and Miracle, Holy Communion Service, Men’s, Women’s and Youth Day, Uniform Organisation and Documentary Day, Thanksgiving/Awards Day, among others.”