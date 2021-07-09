School Feeding Programme: FG to increase benefiting students

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, has revealed the federal government plan to increase the number of benefitting pupils for the Home Grown School Feeding Programme by five million.

Muhammad Sambo Balarabe, the team leader of the programme in Sokoto State who spoke to journalists in Sokoto, on behalf of the Minister disclosed that plans are ongoing nationwide to capture more pupils through biometric to achieve the five million target by 2023.

“The National Home-Grown School Feeding program (NHGSFP) was designed as a multi-faceted intervention to drive school enrollment up, boost the nutrition of the pupils, support local production of food and encourage employment and income generation.

“It is aimed at the provision of one nutritious meal per day to all pupils in public primary schools in classes 1 to 3 to achieve these objectives.

“About 360,000 students are being fed in Sokoto State but, within the next two to three weeks, we shall enumerate the whole public primary school students to be fed in the state by the federal government.

“We shall be engaging key stakeholders such as the National Orientation Agency, for sensitisation and public enlightenment, same for the National Youth Service Corp members for the enumeration and update the records for better effectiveness, transparency and accountability.”

Also speaking, Musa Abubakar, the programme manager of the exercise in the state, said they remained committed to ensuring the success of the exercise in Sokoto as no child, expected to benefit from the programme will be left behind in the enumeration exercise.

He, however, appealed to parents to allow their wards to be enrolled in school as well as being captured in the exercise.

