FG engages trained 70 N-SIP monitors in Abia, issues working devices

As the Federal Government, on Friday, in Umuahia issued engagement letters and electronic tablets to more than 70 National Social Investment Programme, N-SIP, trained monitors in Abia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu assured them of the state government’s partnership.

Speaking as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, handed over the letters and tablets, the state governor, assured that his administration would partner with the Federal Government over the programme.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, Ikpeazu said the state is auto prime as regards the social investment programme which is a platform to touch the lives of the less privileged, the vulnerable and as well give assistance to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, (SMSE), in the country.

He urged the trained monitors to diligently carry out their work in line with the guidelines given to them.

Earlier in his speech, the state focal person, Chinenye Nwogu, said the state initiated the school feeding programme which was copied by the Federal Government, assuring that the state would partner with the Federal Government to ensure that the programme moved on well in the state.

Speaking while handing over the letters and tablets to the monitors, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed that the Federal Government resolved to increase national child beneficiaries of the school feeding programme to 14million nationwide.

Represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Strategy in the ministry, Ralph Obi, the minister advised the trained monitors to take seriously and to carry out their duties “with the utmost sense of patriotism, diligence, and sincerity,” for a chance for higher assignments in future.

