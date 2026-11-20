Scholars have warned that foreign solutions alone cannot secure Nigeria and Africa, stressing that the continent’s indigenous knowledge, community wisdom and traditional systems remain vital to achieving lasting peace and sustainable governance.

The warning dominated discussions at the third International Conference of the College of Social and Management Sciences (CSMS), Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), where academics from Nigeria and other countries converged to re-examine Africa’s development direction.

The conference brought together more than 400 participants and showcased 214 papers, under the theme: “Indigenous Praxes of Development, Intra-African (Im)mobility, Human (In)security and Financing for Sustainable Governance in Africa”.

Declaring the event open, Vice-Chancellor of ABUAD, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, said Africa’s future must be shaped by the knowledge and lived experiences of its own people.

According to her, indigenous knowledge, cultural institutions and community practices are not outdated, but remain powerful tools that can be strengthened and combined with modern technology to solve present-day problems.

She said discussions on insecurity, migration and public finance must move beyond theories in lecture halls and speak to real realities: graduates searching for jobs, families displaced by violence, business owners struggling for capital, and communities demanding a voice in decisions that affect them.

“Our theme invites us to address questions that touch the everyday lives of our people: How can communities build on their own knowledge? How can Africans move safely, find opportunities and live with dignity? How can our institutions mobilise and manage resources for the common good?” she said.

“Africa’s development must draw strength from the people whose lives it seeks to improve. Our indigenous knowledge, cultural institutions and community practices offer valuable foundations for progress. We must examine them thoughtfully, strengthen what works and connect them with new knowledge and technology.

“Behind every discussion of migration, insecurity or public finance are human stories: a young graduate searching for opportunity, a family displaced from its home, an entrepreneur seeking capital, and a community asking to be heard. Their hopes and struggles must remain at the centre of our scholarship,” she added.

Earlier, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prof. Oluyinka Oluwagbade, said the conference was deliberately designed to connect research with the urgent needs of African societies.

“Our focus on indigenous praxes also reminds us that African communities possess knowledge and experience that can enrich development thinking. We must examine these resources thoughtfully and explore their relevance to contemporary challenges,” he added.

Also speaking, the Provost of the College of Social and Management Sciences, Prof. Adeyemi Ademowo, said insecurity must be understood beyond borders and soldiers.