The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has said that, in efforts to strengthen the country’s electricity transmission capacity, the Federal Government has, in the last six months, added close to 10,000MW to the national transmission network.

The Minister stated this in Gombe State on Thursday while inaugurating four new power transformers at the Billiri and Gombe transmission substations.

He restated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening transmission infrastructure across the country towards expanding the national electricity transmission capacity to 19,000MW.

He said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to addressing Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure gaps with a view to improving transmission networks across the country.

He also said there were ongoing projects which were expected to be completed within the next two to three months to add another 5,000MW to the national network.

According to him, “Based on our plans, we are targeting a generation capacity of 10,000MW by 2031; at the same time, we are targeting a transmission capacity of approximately 19,000MW.”

He also said, “We cannot build a competitive economy on a transmission network that is perpetually struggling to meet future requirements.”

The Minister added, “That is why the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has adopted a deliberate approach to rehabilitating critical assets, reinforcing strategic transmission corridors and removing bottlenecks that undermine electricity delivery.”

Tegbe added, “Across the country, from north to south and east to west, the Federal Government is strengthening transmission infrastructure with a clear economic purpose.”

“Our investments are directed towards improving grid reliability, unlocking stranded capacity and supporting productive economic activities,” he said.

On his part, Engr Sule Abdulaziz, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), said the substation would provide an additional source of bulk electricity supply while strengthening the transmission-distribution interface and improving the capacity of the network to meet the existing and future electricity demands of the area.

Abdulaziz appealed to the people of Billiri and neighbouring communities to help protect the substation and its associated transmission infrastructure, stating that acts of vandalism and encroachment would compromise their safety and undermine the intended benefits.

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reforming and investing in the power sector to spur economic growth and empower residents of the state, as well as for signing the Electricity Act 2023 and sustaining infrastructural development in the power sector.

Yahaya, who was represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Alh. Sanusi Ahmad, also commended the Minister of Power, TCN, contractors and other project partners for their contributions to the realisation of the project.

The governor said the installation of the transformers would help address critical transmission constraints while improving the capacity and operational flexibility of the national transmission network.

He assured that the Gombe State government would continue to contribute through public awareness, institutional coordination and policies to promote sustainable energy utilisation.

According to him, “I assure you that the state government will continue to support initiatives that promote energy security, expand electricity access, encourage private sector investment, and improve the quality of life of people.”

Yahaya encouraged consumers to avoid electricity wastage and also urged them to report faults promptly, protect electricity infrastructure and fulfil their legitimate obligations within the electricity market.