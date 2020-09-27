Rumble in Ijaw community

Ebenezer Adurokiya reports that members of the Benikrukru community, host to Chevron Nigeria Limited’s Abiteye Oil Field in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta States, recently staged a peaceful protest to demand for their rights, amidst stifling economic situation.

The protest was slated for 6:00a.m on Wednesday, September 16, so there was the need to embark on the trip the previous night and stay over at the Ijaw community. The two-hour journey in an open boat with a 75hsp engine capacity began at about 5:30p.m on a cloudy and misty evening from Newman Jetty at old NPA, Warri. Except for two Gbaramatu Voice reporters, the remaining five passengers, including the boat driver popularly called ‘Pale’ in Warri, were without life jackets! It would have been disastrous for this reporter without swimming skill had there been any mishap.

But just two days earlier, specifically September 14, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) had vowed to flush out quack boat drivers and also get tough on the non-usage of life jackets on waterways in the state. The Unit Head of Marine Department of NIWA, Warri office, Ipinmoroti Adeleye, had at the beginning of a five-day training workshop organized for boat drivers in Warri, said measures were being taken to ensure the safety of lives as well as reduce accidents on waterways, warning that quack boat drivers would no longer be allowed on the waterways.

From the Newman Jetty down to Benikrukru, located far behind the Chevron Escravos facility, the sail was smooth and safe amid intermittent showers and subtle ocean roar. No security agent, including marine police and naval officer, was sighted keeping guard (or mounting illegal toll points) along the expansive river except a few natives who were already embarking on a night-long fishing expedition on their wooden canoes.

Luminous Benikrukru

Pulling over from the moribund ship dockyard which groundbreaking was performed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in the twilight of his administration, Escravos and Benikrukru emerged beaming their luminous lights from a foggy distance. Loveth, a Gbaramatu Voice reporter and only lady amongst the crew, reinforced the lights signaling our arrival at her hometown with more revelations.

Benikrukru boasts 24 hours electricity supply, courtesy of benevolent Chevron. A massive power plant, it was learnt, sunk in the community provides an alternative power source. The streets are strewn with interlocking tiles oozing out algaeic moisture. A few gigantic modern buildings dot the landscape with an admixture of scanty mud houses – some already becoming relics. The natives, though tucked away in a swamp forest, exhibit a taste for quality life! An aura of a blend of pristine nature and modernity greets a first timer.

Social amenities at Benikrukru

Although the Ijaw community enjoys uninterrupted power, same may not be said of potable water. Locals complained of lack of potable water for drinking and cooking. They say the available borehole water is only good for washing, bathing and flushing the toilet. For drinking, they largely depend on table water bought and brought from Warri to the community.

“We buy pure water to drink,” one of the youths quipped. Farming is alien to the people as the soil is said to be salty, conducive only for cultivation of certain crops such as bitter leaf, pepper and a few others like plantain with a slim chance of survival. Fishing, therefore, ranks as their basic occupation.

Two mobile GSM providers enable the residents to communicate with the outside world. There is also one primary school, Oboro Primary School, Benikrukru, which Loveth attended.

The peaceful protest

Benikrukru folks, like their Ijaw-Gbaramatu kindred, celebrate togetherness, unity and communality among themselves with an uncommon purpose-driven agenda. On the D-Day as early as 5:00a.m, despite going to bed very late the previous night to perfect their strategies, the community was already awake in preparation for the protest. Their lives appeared dependent on it. All roads led to the arena near the community concrete jetty.

In a jiffy, about five flying boats were loaded with folks as we launched towards Abiteye Island, an extension of Benikrukru community. Loveth revealed to us that there is a footpath in the swampy jungle that connects the two islands as an alternative to boating to Abiteye.

Abiteye is described as the swamp headquarters of all Chevron’s oil operations. The Abiteye Oil Field produces 42, 000 barrels of crude oil per day with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Ltd having 60 per cent and 40 per cent shares respectively.

Chairman of Benikrukru, Boan Solomon Eris, who led the protesters to the gate of the Chevron facility, disclosed the alleged perfected plan by Chevron to revoke the contract which the folks enjoy from the Abiteye Field Security House. He described the boat as their major and, perhaps, only source of readily-available income they enjoy from Chevron.

“The only source of income to the community’s local contractors which is the Abiteye Field Security House Boat, Chevron wants to take away from the people. This is the only contractual facility which every person in the community, both old and young, benefits from, which is not even enough,” he lamented.

Chanting improvised songs such as “Chevron, give us our rights,” and bearing placards with inscriptions such as ‘Chevron, stop the divide and rule,’ ‘Chevron stop the wickedness,’ ‘Chevron, stop the marginalisation,’ and ‘Chevron recognise our welders and fitters,’ the protesters, in their hundreds with their face masks, but no adherence to the social distancing order, reeled out more demands through their leader on whose shoulders rests their fate.

According to Boan Eris, a white garment church cleric, besides the fact that the Abiteye Field Security House Boat contract should not be tampered with, labour contracts, crane and forklift contracts, in-house equipment supply, diesel supply and marine transport service contracts should all be extended to indigenes of the community.

Women leader of the Benikrukru community, Madam Elizabeth Lagbo, who addressed journalists in Ijaw dialect, warned that there’ll be no peace until Chevron considers their youths and women for employment.

Amid accusations of alleged marginalisation, oppression, wickedness, divide and rule tactics and environmental degradation against Chevron, a youth leader in Abiteye, Sculptor Austin Ojo represented the narratives differently, acknowledging that indeed Chevron deserved some commendations, though there’s still much room for improvement.

“The main drive for this protest is all about the contract involving the house boat. The house boat is the only material that Chevron released to us for a monthly income. As we speak now, they are about to move the house boat away which will leave the community in hunger. So, we are saying that the house boat should remain.

“Our demand is that we will have contracts here in the yard like the forklift and the rest. We were not carried along, so we want to be carried along. The other issue is the degradation of the environment. We can’t fish anymore; there’s no fish in the river anymore. We can’t go to the sea to fish. It is this environment that our grandfathers and great-grandfathers explored; we also will survive from this environment. The environment is damaged. We need a substitute for that,” he pleaded.

Underscoring Chevron’s contributions, Sculptor Ojo added: “Chevron has also been helpful – the water we drink here in the community, Chevron provides it. Same thing goes for light, we appreciate that fact. But the fact is that we cannot ‘eat’ light or water alone. Before you take water, you need to eat something solid.”

As the protest continued, about eight armed security guards made up of soldiers and policemen had taken positions at the gate of the Chevron facility. They remained calm watching the protesters who were only allowed near the fortified gate after the leaders of the Benikrukru community had had a tete-a-tete with them.

Representative of the Chevron Abiteye Platform Supervisor, Mr Francis Obodo, who addressed the protesters, appreciated the peaceful comportment, and assured them he would pass their message across to the appropriate quarters.

“I thank you for this peaceful protest. I assure you that Chevron is a socially responsible company. Whatever demands you have brought in this morning, I’m assuring you that I will communicate it to the appropriate quarters and in no time, you will hear from us.

“Continue to trust us that your demands will be carried to the appropriate quarters. I appreciate the peaceful nature by which you came out, thank you and we want to continue to partner with you,” he assured.

As the saying goes “he who fights and runs away lives to fight another day”, the Benikrukru community had shelved their protest, hoping that their host would listen and review its Corporate Social Responsibility in line with its demands.

NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…

Nigeria To Sell Petrol Less Than N100 Per Litre ― Buhari’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has said that plans were on the way for Nigeria to sell petrol less than N100 per litre. Senator Enang said as soon as local refineries begin operation…

Ondo 2020: PDP not divided over Jegede ― Campaign organisation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday…

Stop harassing Mailafia, Secondus tells DSS

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…