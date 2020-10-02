Robbers attack another bank in Ekiti

Armed robbers on Friday attacked a second generation bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of the state and made away with unspecified millions of naira.

Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen who arrived the town around 3 pm, started shooting sporadically into the air to scare residents and robbed the bank, which is the only bank in the community for almost 40 minutes without any hindrance.

A source in the community who spoke with our correspondent said the robbers, numbering about six, gained access into the bank by destroying the security door of the bank with dynamite.

He added that no one was killed or sustained any form of injury in the robbery incident.

The residents were said to have run in different directions due to the severity of the gunshots, which the source said had sent jitters through the spines of the people.

Vehicles travelling across Ado-Iyin-Aramoko-Efon road had to take a detour to prevent being caught in the web of gunshots.

According to him, “In fact, the police disappointed us. They disappointed the people of Iyin today. The robbers robbed for over 40 minutes without any challenge.

“They came in two vehicles, shot into the air and scared the people around away. In fact, those in the nearby market left their commodities and ran for their lives.

“The police station along Igede Ekiti was not up to 500 metres while the police patrol point along Ado Ekiti should be a kilometre away, but none of them responded for over 40 minutes the robbers operated.

“But we thank God nobody was killed, but the agony of the gunshots was too much on the locals.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the police, upon receiving the information, immediately visited the troubled spot.

He added that men of the command gave the men a hot chase,” that made the robbers abandon their two vehicles and escape into the forest.”

The PPRO said, “We got a distress call from Iyin Ekiti about the robbery and we immediately dispatched our men and officers to the place.

“I want to confirm to you that the robbers are being chased as I speak with you and the determination is to effect their arrest.

“We are assuring the people that the hoodlums shall be arrested and brought to justice. Ekiti is not a safe haven for robbers and that we shall continue to sustain.”

The police had on Thursday raised the alarm that some gunmen were planning to invade the state and wreak havoc on the people.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE