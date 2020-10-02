We are living in hell, Niger gov cries out to Buhari

With failed roads and devastating effects of floods, Niger state governor., Abubakar Bello, on Friday cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that his people are living in hell.

He met the president at the presidential villa, Abuja, to seek urgent intervention to alleviate the suffering of his people.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, he said the poor state of federal roads has made life difficult for commuters and threatening to cut them off from the rest of the country.

He also lamented that floods have ruined acres of crops particularly sugar plantations for which he is now seeking the president assistance to provide succour for farmers affected.

More to come…

