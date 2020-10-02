Ondo 2020: Senate canvases for free, fair election

Ahead of next week governorship election in Ondo State, the Senate Committee on INEC has tasked all stakeholders in the election to ensure a free and fair election to set the country on long-term democratic development.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, the Chairman who stated this during the committee’s inspection visit to INEC office in Akure, Ondo State capital, said the election must reflect the free expression of the will of the people.

Gaya explained that the Committee was in the state to inspect non-sensitive election materials at the INEC office and interact with the state Residents Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Rufus Akeju and his team.

He assured that there would be no violence during the election if the election was free and credible, charging security personnel to be deployed for the election to play their roles objectively.

Meanwhile, the state INEC Chairman, Akeju has expressed the readiness of the commission to conduct a free, fair and credible election in the state.

The Ondo State REC commended traditional rulers in the state for their roles in past elections, seeking their support in the coming election.

According to him, traditional rulers need to admonish their subjects and the general public to avoid violence and not to do anything to deter the successful conduct of the election.

He disclosed that INEC had trained security personnel to be involved in the conduct of the election, emphasising that it was expedient for everyone in the state to shun electoral violence as nobody’s life worth losing because of an election.

He informed that a peace accord and agreement would be signed by all governorship candidates and party chairmen in the state next Tuesday, which would be chaired by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar.

According to him, the signing of the peace accord was necessary to be sure the signatories would not be involved in any form of violence before, during and after the election.

He reiterated that INEC would do its best to ensure the election would go as appropriate, saying results would be transferred electronically.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…Senate canvases for free Senate canvases for free

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…Senate canvases for free Senate canvases for free

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…Senate canvases for free Senate canvases for free

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE