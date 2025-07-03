Fubara-Wike reconciliation: Rivers elders seek end to emergency rule

Following the recent reconciliation between suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum has called for the lifting of the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State.

They also called for the immediate restoration of all suspended democratic structures in the state.

The call was made in a statement signed by His Excellency, Dr. Gabriel Toby, Acting Chairman of the forum and former Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

“Since peace and reconciliation have been achieved, it is our considered view that the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State be lifted, and all suspended democratic structures fully restored.

“The will of Rivers people should be respected, and the institutions of democratic governance must be allowed to function freely and transparently,” the Elders’ Forum stated.

The statement expressed gratitude to God and commended the maturity and courage shown by the warring parties in embracing the peace and reconciliation process. They described the crisis as “a sad development that deeply wounded the soul of our dear state and cast an undeserved shadow on our collective image, unity, progress, and prosperity.”

They also expressed optimism that the terms of reconciliation were well-rooted in the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the rule of law—reinforcing the credibility of the Rivers State political reconciliation.

The Forum stated: “Today, we thank God Almighty and commend the recent show of maturity and courage demonstrated by both men in embracing peace and reconciliation. This was exactly what we, the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, had earnestly sought from the very beginning when we first extended an olive branch and invited both parties to a roundtable.

“Unfortunately, our initial efforts were not heeded, which necessitated our formal appeal to Mr. President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to intervene as the father of the nation.

“For the record, we reaffirm that our only interest has always been to safeguard the image, soul, and dignity of Rivers State. We seek no personal gain, political favour, or reward. Our sole desire is to see our state thrive, with its leaders united and working together for the common good of all.”

While welcoming the development, the forum noted that it would refrain from commenting further, as the terms of the settlement had yet to be made public.

“Once again, we sincerely thank all parties involved, especially Mr. President, for the role he has played in steering this process to this moment.”

The Rivers State political reconciliation, they noted, is not just a political resolution but an opportunity to heal and rebuild.

The forum urged all stakeholders and residents of Rivers State to embrace the moment of reconciliation not as the end of disagreements but as the beginning of a new chapter marked by mutual respect, collective responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to peace, progress, and unity.

With the Rivers State political reconciliation now in motion, the forum expressed hope that the state would rise again in pride and purpose.

TRIBUNEONLINE