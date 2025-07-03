2027: Kachikwu demands authentic ADC executives’ names from INEC, rejects coalition

The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 election, Dumebi Kachikwu, has rejected the appointment of ex-Senate President David Mark as the national chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary of the party, calling on the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to name the authentic executives of the party.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Kachikwu alleged that Mark was imposed by a faction of the party.

According to him the Raph Nwosu-led executive of the ADC appointed Mark and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

The development followed the adoption of the ADC as the platform of the opposition coalition.

Reacting, Kachikwu said it is a disservice to Nigerians for Atiku, Aregbesola, and Mark to front a coalition.

“INEC should come out and name ADC’s original Executives.

“It is a disservice to ordinary Nigerians and party members to refer to David Mark as the ADC party chairman. He is not. He cannot be.

The people coming through the back doors cannot take over our party.

“We will not give up our party to these parties, no matter the blackmail against me or my family,” he stated.

He insisted that if there were a coalition in the party then the south must produce the presidential candidate through the primary against Atiku’s presidential ambitions.

Kachikwu emphasised that the old politicians must give way for the younger generation to take over the mantle of leadership of this country.

He stressed that ADC is known for integrity not that crop of politicians will don’t have integrity and are always dragged on social media jumping from one party to another because of selfish interest.