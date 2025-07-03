VP Shettima pays condolence visit to Dantata’s family in Kano

President Bola Tinubu, during a condolence visit to the family of late business mogul Alhaji Aminu Dantata, described his demise as a great loss—not just to the Dantata family, but to Nigeria and the entire Ummah.

Speaking on behalf of the president, Vice President Kashim Shettima praised the philanthropy of the late Dantata and urged Nigerians to emulate the noble lifestyle of the deceased.

He said at the occasion, “I am here at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who said I should come here to pray and sympathize with the Dantata family over the loss of our father and grandfather, the late Aminu Dantata.”

Quoting President Tinubu, Shettima said, “He was a good man, full of the fear of God. He helped a lot of people, not just here in Nigeria, but in other parts of the world. He will be remembered for his good work. May God grant him Aljannatul Firdausi and comfort the family and all of us over this great loss.”

Reinforcing the message that President Tinubu mourns Aminu Dantata, the Vice President noted that the elder statesman’s death should be seen as a celebration of life and impactful service to humanity.

President Tinubu further urged the children and extended family members of the deceased to remain united, cooperate, and live peacefully in honour of their late patriarch.

In his response, the younger brother of the deceased, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, who spoke on behalf of the family, said, “We appreciate President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their show of love.”

He also disclosed that the late elder statesman had requested to be buried in Saudi Arabia when he passed—a wish that the Saudi authorities honoured.

Those who accompanied the Vice President on the condolence visit included the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Ibrahim Hassan-Hadeja; Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Umaru Modibo; former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adokie; and former Kogi State Governor, retired Capt. Idris Wada, among others.

It will be recalled that the late business magnate, Aminu Dantata, passed away on Saturday, June 28, in Dubai at the age of 94.

He was buried on Tuesday, July 1, in Medina, Saudi Arabia. He is survived by three wives, 21 children, and over 100 grandchildren.

As President Tinubu mourns Aminu Dantata, Nigerians across the country continue to reflect on the legacy of a man whose life exemplified generosity, humility, and service to humanity. The visit by the Vice President is seen as a testament to the national impact of Dantata’s contributions.

The nation joins the family in prayers as President Tinubu mourns Aminu Dantata, calling for peace, unity, and continued goodwill among all who knew him.

