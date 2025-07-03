FG, Kaduna govt to partner on light rail projects

The Federal Government (FG) has reaffirmed its willingness to collaborate with the Kaduna State government on the construction of light rail projects to enhance the state’s transportation system.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Kaduna State Government, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, acknowledged the state government’s eagerness to partner with the Federal Ministry of Transportation for the development of the light rail.

He emphasised that this partnership is both timely and relevant, stating that the transportation sector is crucial for the nation’s economy. He noted that no country can significantly improve its GDP without an efficient and affordable transportation system.

“When I took over as the Minister of Transportation. I was directed by Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure the timely delivery of all railway projects under the railway partnership. Your Excellency, the Ministry is pleased with your developmental metrics. It matched with that of our dear President in putting transportation on the top scale of your administration.

“When Mr. President visited China for a state visit. He has engaged President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China to ensure the delivery of our project from Ibadan to Abuja and Kaduna to Kano and Portharcourt to Maiduguri Your Excellency, I am pleased to inform you that we are going to deliver Kaduna to Kano segment of the railway modification project by next year. Kano to Maradi with a branchline to Dutse by next year.”

The Minister further gave the assurances of support under the directive of Mr President, that the Ministry should collaborate with the sub-nationals to ensure the development of rail transportation sector, that the Federal Ministry of Transportation would cooperate with Kaduna State to ensure timely delivery of the Kaduna Light Rail.

Alkali therefore gave an express directive the the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary to set up an engagement committee between the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Kaduna state government who will give the design on how the light rail project, would be developed.

“We want to do the ground-breaking as quickly as possible. The committee will submit a report within two weeks. And you are directed to come to your inaugural meeting. I am going to inaugurate the committee on Monday. I will give you the terms of reference. I have already given you a marching order to report back to the Ministry within two weeks,” said Alkali.

Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani who led the delegation appreciated the minister for repositioning the rail transportation system within and outside the country.

The governor asserted that addressing transportation-related issues would no doubt address other pressing issues such as the creation of jobs and the enhancement of productivity.

“I want to appreciate the minister for repositioning both within the country and outside. And the level of support the ministry is getting from her partners and that is why some of us at subnational have step up and that is why today with the support of our leaders President Bola Tinubu who have given this rare opportunity to give the minister.”

Sen. Uba Sani noted that Kaduna state is one of the states leading in the area of transportation, the transportation hub in the whole of northern Nigeria, and second to none after Lagos.

“Few week ago, President Bola Ahmed was in Kaduna to commission our 100 CNG buses and he attest to the fact that Kaduna is leading, and not only that, five months ago we did the ground breaking of our brt and we are embarking on 24km corridor, of our bus terminal which I have no doubt that it is the first in Nigeria. I am here to brief the minister that we are making a lot of progress. We are looking forward to commissioning the project by the 3rd quarter of next year.

“Due to this, President Tinubu selected Kaduna as one of the few states for the light rail project.

“President Tinubu has given 100 billion first instalment to support towards ensuring the light rail in Kaduna, “ he said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE