The Rivers State Government says it has commenced the necessary processes for implementing the new wage structure for members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), urging the union to suspend its ongoing industrial action and return to the classrooms.

The government gave the assurance during a meeting with the leadership of ASUP in Rivers State, led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Dagogo Wokoma, alongside the Commissioner for Education, Dr Peter Nwagor, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr Mina Ikuru.

The meeting focused on issues surrounding the ongoing strike and the implementation of the new wage structure for academic staff in the state’s polytechnics.

At the meeting, the government reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the union, disclosing that the necessary administrative and financial processes for implementing the new wage structure were already underway.

While acknowledging the union’s grievances, the government appealed to its leadership to reconsider its position and call off the strike in the interest of students, parents and the overall development of the state’s education sector.

It stressed that sustained engagement and constructive dialogue remained the most effective means of resolving outstanding issues, assuring ASUP that the government was committed to fulfilling its obligations and maintaining a harmonious working relationship with academic staff.

The SSG urged members of the union to resume academic activities while discussions and implementation processes continued to prevent further disruption to the academic calendar.

“The Rivers State Government urges ASUP members to return to the classrooms while discussions and necessary implementation processes continue, to prevent further disruption to the academic calendar,” Wokoma said.

He reaffirmed Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s commitment to workers’ welfare and the provision of a conducive environment for quality education across the state.

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara remains committed to the welfare of workers and the provision of a conducive environment for quality education across the state,” he added.

The ASUP delegation included Bariakwaadro Bere, Chairman of the ASUP, Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Bori Chapter; Destiny Obinna, Chairman of the ASUP, Rivers State College of Health Science and Management; and Ezekiel Tamu-nodiepriye, Chairman of the ASUP, Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt.