Rivers ASUP threatens strike over non-implementation of lecturers’ allowances

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Zone D, has threatened a total shutdown of academic activities in Rivers Polytechnics over the non-implementation of lecturers’ allowances.

Dr Richard Iloma, ASUP Zone D Coordinator, gave the warning in a statement issued on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Iloma directed union chairmen in three Rivers institutions to mobilise members for a shutdown if the allowances were not implemented by the end of November.

The affected institutions are Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori; Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola; and Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, Port Harcourt.

The union is demanding the implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for lecturers in state-owned polytechnics and colleges of technology.

Iloma said the Federal Government and ASUP signed an agreement on April 8, 2026, providing for the implementation of the allowances from January 2026.

He said the allowances had been implemented in federal polytechnics, while state governments were expected to extend the benefits to lecturers in their institutions.

According to him, ASUP’s national leadership wrote to state governors on Aug. 5, 2026 and September 21, 2026, urging them to implement the allowances.

“So far, the level of compliance by state governments has been unsatisfactory,” he said.

Iloma said the union’s National Executive Council, at its 118th regular meeting held on Oct. 22 in Abuja, directed the issuance of a 15-day ultimatum to the affected state governments.

He said the ultimatum took effect from Oct. 27, while zonal coordinators were mandated to monitor compliance and engage stakeholders.

The union leader said Rivers ASUP chapters would comply with the directive of the union’s national leadership.

“Consequently, I hereby direct ASUP chairmen in the three polytechnics in Rivers to immediately mobilise their members for a total shutdown.

“The shutdown of tertiary institutions will commence if, at the expiration of this notice, there is no strong indication that CATA/EAA will be implemented by the end of November,” he said.