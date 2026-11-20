The National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Aare Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to probe the court document presented to it by Barr. Kenneth Udeze in the party’s leadership dispute.

Omoaje alleged, while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, that the document presented by Udeze to INEC as a genuine court order formed part of the basis for the commission’s recognition of him as the national chairman of the party.

The disputed document, titled “Notice of Consequence of Disobedience to Order of Court”, was reportedly filed on August 3, 2023.

However, Omoaje questioned its authenticity, claiming that Justice E. Enenche, from whose court the document purportedly originated, had expressly denied issuing it.

According to him, the judge communicated his position in a letter to the then INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while the Registrar of the court also reportedly disowned the document in a letter dated September 18, 2023, addressed to the Nigeria Police Force.

Omoaje said the two correspondences, which he identified as Exhibits AA1 and AA2, should provide a basis for an independent examination of the disputed document by the relevant authorities.

He also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding proceedings and judgments in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/174/2022, involving Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu, Kenneth Udeze, Action Alliance and INEC, as well as Appeal No. CA/ABJ/526/2022 before the Court of Appeal.

He questioned the membership status and identity of the claimant, Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu, saying the party’s available records had not established his membership of Action Alliance. He consequently called for an independent verification of the claimant’s identity and relevant particulars.

Omoaje further expressed concern over the judicial history of the case, particularly the roles played by Justice Peter O. Affen and Justice E. Enenche in the proceedings and delivery of judgment.

He alleged that available records indicated that Justice Affen heard the matter, while Justice Enenche delivered the judgment, raising questions which, according to him, required clarification in view of the dates of Justice Affen’s appointment to the Court of Appeal and the commencement of the suit.

Omoaje called on the police to ensure a comprehensive review of the allegations concerning the disputed court document.

The Action Alliance national chairman also called on INEC to direct an independent examination of all judicial documents relied upon by the commission in recognising Udeze as the party’s national chairman.

In a separate appeal to INEC, Omoaje demanded the release of a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the letter of instruction allegedly issued by the commission to Barr. Jennifer O. Anderson, authorising her to represent INEC in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/174/2022.

He said the party had made repeated requests for the document without receiving the desired response and consequently gave INEC seven days to respond to the request, warning that the party would consider approaching the court if the commission failed to release the document within the stipulated period.

Reiterating his position on the party’s leadership, Omoaje described Udeze as an expelled member of Action Alliance and disputed his claim to the national chairmanship.

He stressed that his appeal was not intended to undermine the judiciary or interfere with INEC’s independence but to promote accountability, transparency and adherence to the rule of law.