A Lagos-based runner, Roy Okeke, has died days after he reportedly became dizzy and collapsed during a 10km race organised on Sunday.

Okeke, a member of the Ikeja-based Team Active running community, reportedly experienced dizziness around the 6km mark while participating in the race alongside other members.

He was immediately attended to and transported to a hospital by ambulance, where he later experienced seizures, according to a statement released by the running community on Thursday.

Team Active, which announced his death in a post on its Instagram page, said medical personnel initially stabilised his condition before he eventually died on Tuesday.

“At the hospital, he experienced some seizures, but the doctors were able to stabilise him and bring him back to normal,” it added.

“Sadly, despite these efforts, he eventually passed away on Tuesday,” the statement said.

The community described Okeke’s death as a painful loss, noting that he was an important part of the group, which brings together people through friendship and a shared interest in fitness.

“Team Active has always been more than just a running community. We are a family built on friendship, shared experiences, love and a passion for staying active. And today, we have lost one of our own,” it said.

The group also expressed sympathy with his family, friends and other people affected by his death, while acknowledging the emotional toll of the incident on members who witnessed what happened during the race.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” it said.

“We also want to send our love and strength to the members who were present that morning and witnessed the unfortunate events,” the statement added.

As part of its response to the loss, Team Active announced the suspension of its scheduled running activities for Friday and Saturday to allow members to mourn.

“In honour of our departed member and out of respect for this difficult moment, there will be no scheduled run tomorrow or on Saturday morning,” it said, adding that the decision was to give members time to “pause, reflect, mourn and stand together as a community.”