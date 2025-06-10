Revamped Edo Line to begin operations June 27

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Governor Monday Okpebholo on Tuesday set a June 27, 2025, date for the revamped Edo State-owned transportation company, Edo Line, to begin operations.

Governor Okpebholo who announced the date while on an inspection tour of ongoing projects in the state, said that when the transport outfit finally took off, commuters in the state could look forward to enhanced transportation options.

Okpebholo, who personally assessed the progress at the New Edo Line station, expressed satisfaction with the preparations. And levels of renovations done at the once-moribund venture.

Speaking at the premises of the outfit on James Watts Road, Benin City, the governor said; “I have just come to look at the work that is going on here, in the New Edo Line station. The vehicles are ready. Everything is set. We are trying to see how we can commence. The idea is to come and look at the level of preparation of our commencement.”

Also speaking, Oligbe Henshaw, the Managing Director of the Edo State Transport Authority, affirmed the readiness of the terminal.

“This is the state terminal for the New Edo Line Nigeria Ltd. And by the special grace of God on the 27th of June this year, we shall be commencing operations properly,” He assured.

Henshaw added that ongoing projects at the terminal, included partitioning, CCTV installation, and the control room, which he assured further would be completed by next week Friday.

Governor Okpebholo’s inspection also covered other critical infrastructure projects such as Sapele Road, a major federal artery connecting Edo and Delta States, where he urged the contractor to accelerate work to alleviate persistent traffic congestion.

Li Ou Fu, the CEO of CBC Group, the company handling the Sapele Road project, committed to completing the immediate concerns section of the road within two weeks, addressing the governor’s call for prompt action.

The Governor’s tour also included inspections of the Temboga Road and the Palace Road, underscoring his administration’s commitment to improving road networks across the state.

The impending launch of the Edo Line is anticipated to significantly boost inter-city and intra-city transportation, offering a new and improved travel experience for residents in the state.