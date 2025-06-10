Kano airport generates over N20.83bn revenue in 2024

The management of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano, has disclosed that it generated over N20.83 billion in revenue in 2024, surpassing its target of N17.3 billion.

According to the Regional Manager of the entry point, Comrade Ahmed Danjuma, the airport recorded a significant increase in revenue, with over N3.8 billion above the target.

Danjuma made this known during an interview with aviation journalists in Kano, where he also expressed optimism that the airport would surpass its target by the end of 2025.

He cited the promising performance in the first quarter of 2025 and the airport’s potential for growth.

The airport processed an average passenger movement of 20,472 domestic inbound and 21,278 outbound in April 2025.

On the international route, a total of 18,687 inbound and 6,787 outbound passengers were recorded.

Additionally, the airport handled 16,176 tons of domestic cargo and 788,359 tons of import cargo on the international wing.

Danjuma attributed the airport’s success to its strategic location, which provides proximity to businesses that can cluster around the airport.

He also highlighted the airport’s potential for non-aeronautical revenue streams, citing plans to develop a hotel within the domestic terminal site.

The Regional Manager noted that the airport’s management would continue to focus on non-aeronautical areas to establish new streams of income and drive growth.

He also commended the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN,) sister agencies, and security operatives at the airport for their support and ensuring safety.

However, Danjuma expressed concerns about the runway pavement, which he said needed to be totally resurfaced.

He revealed that the Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, had assured him that the runway would be resurfaced soon.

On the current status of the airport, Danjuma said both the local and international terminals were operational, with domestic airlines operating from the old international terminal due to renovations at the main domestic terminal.

He also addressed concerns about the poor cooling system at the domestic terminal, saying that maintenance was becoming difficult due to the age of the air conditioning units.

The airport manager highlighted efforts to improve staff welfare, including the introduction of shuttle buses to transport staff from the airport to town.

He also noted that some groups had applied to register as shuttle operators, which would help to reduce the exorbitant rates being charged currently.

Overall, MAKIA’s revenue generation and passenger traffic demonstrate its potential as a major aviation hub in Nigeria.

With ongoing developments and improvements, the airport is poised for further growth and success.