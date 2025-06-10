Rivers: Ibas to defend N1.481trn budget proposal before Reps amidst emergency rule

Barring last-minute changes, the House of Representatives will on Wednesday conduct a budget defence on the N1.481 trillion proposed for Rivers State for the 2025 fiscal year, Nigerian Tribune has authoritatively gathered.

The proposed budget defence is being organised by the Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight, chaired by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

To this end, the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, is expected to make a formal presentation to the Ad-hoc Committee.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had, on Thursday, 22nd May 2025, formally requested the House’s approval for the sum of N1.481 trillion as the 2025 budget proposal for Rivers State.

President Tinubu’s request was read by Speaker Tajudeen Abass during plenary.

A breakdown of the proposed budget shows that the sum of N324 billion is allocated for infrastructure, covering both ongoing and new projects.

The sum of N166 billion is earmarked for health, including N5 billion for free drugs for the treatment of malaria and other common ailments.

A total of N75.6 billion is allocated for education, while N31.4 billion is proposed for agriculture, which is projected to generate approximately 6,000 jobs, alongside other spending plans prioritising investment in critical sectors of the state.

While noting that Rivers State is currently under emergency rule — proclaimed and duly gazetted in March 2025 — Mr President acknowledged that the 2025 money bill requires the National Assembly’s authorisation for expenditure from the consolidated revenue of Rivers State in the absence of a State Assembly.

The budget proposal was subsequently passed through second reading on the floor of the House on Thursday, 28th May 2025, and referred to the Ihonvbere-led Ad-hoc Committee for further legislative action.

