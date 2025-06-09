Gov Okpebholo donates 2.5MVA sub-station for communities in Edo Central

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpehbolo, has donated a 2.5MVA injection sub-station to Udomi community in Esan Central Local Government Area of the State.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the governor’s gesture is in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people of the area

Speaking at the inspection ceremony of the project, which is already completed and ready for use, Governor Okpebholo said that his administration is poised to open up more communities in the State through the provision of infrastructural development.

He said that 2.5MVA injection sub-station is expected to open up Udomi and other communities that would be connected to the station.

“I feel very happy and great, bringing development to the people of these communities.

“This is a new development for the people as they are feeling the impact of governance, which should be closer to the people.

“You can see the happiness in the faces of the people as they had not experienced governance in a long while, but my administration will ensure the people of Edo State feel the impact of good governance.

“The State will witness more developmental projects as we have keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This sub-station will surely open up this area and bring economic development to the people of this locality as businesses will thrive with a constant electricity supply”, Okpebholo said.

The Business Head, Technical Operations at the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Engr. Mokwenye Jidenmah, commended the governor for the sub-station.

“This is a 2.5MVA injection sub-station which is meant to serve over nine transformers around here, bringing down the 33KVA line to 11KVA lines.

“The red line is to be energised on 11KVA. Before the end of today, the community will start enjoying electricity,” he said.

The electricity extension phase 11 is expected to connect six communities, which include Udomi 1, Ujabhole 1, Unogbo, Idimoghodor, Ibhioloulu, and Afuda all in Uwessan.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

