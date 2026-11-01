Reps member unveils development blueprint for Ogun constituency

The member representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has unveiled a 150-page development blueprint outlining a long-term vision for the economic and social transformation of the constituency.

The document, titled The Living Borders, was presented to stakeholders at Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, Ogun State, as part of an engagement convened by the lawmaker to articulate a development pathway for the two local government areas over the weekend.

The development agenda, which followed extensive work on the constituency’s opportunities, challenges and development priorities, is intended to serve as a reference document for identifying its economic advantages, addressing existing gaps and providing direction for sustainable growth.

Speaking at the presentation, Isiaka described the initiative as an expression of what he called “development-focused representation”, arguing that meaningful development required a clear plan capable of connecting present interventions with the aspirations of future generations.

“We know that we cannot do development without a plan. We need a strong development plan, development agenda or development guide, and we need a positive development guide,” he said.

Explaining the thinking behind the document, the lawmaker said the objective was to identify and bring together the advantages and opportunities available to the constituency in a manner that could guide collective action and development planning.

He stressed that the pursuit of development must take account of both immediate needs and the long-term consequences of decisions taken today.

“Developing is when you have the best of the day without compromising what the future will be like. That is exactly what we are trying to do and what we are aiming for,” he said.

Among the major issues highlighted in the development agenda is the economic potential of the constituency’s international border with the Republic of Benin. Isiaka advocated the establishment of a free trade zone to enable Yewa North and Imeko-Afon to derive greater economic benefits from their geographical position.

He also identified the need for tertiary institutions in both local government areas, describing access to higher education as an important component of human capital development and the creation of opportunities for young people.

The proposals reflect the broader ambition to reposition the border communities as centres of economic activity, with improved infrastructure, education and investment opportunities.

The public presentation also provided an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the development proposals and contribute their perspectives on the constituency’s future. Representatives of the Community Development Committee, traditional institutions, the League of Imams and Alfas, and the Christian Association of Nigeria participated in the interactive session.

The gathering included traditional rulers, Baales, former and serving lawmakers, All Progressives Congress chieftains, religious leaders, artisans, traders and youths.

The unveiling was also accompanied by an account of Isiaka’s four-year representation in the House of Representatives. He said his constituency interventions had covered all 21 wards, with projects and programmes spanning healthcare, education, infrastructure, empowerment, skills acquisition and employment.

He listed among the interventions the construction of a mini stadium and police station in Oja-Odan, provision of boreholes in six communities, installation of 1,200 solar streetlights, renovation of primary healthcare centres and the ongoing construction of a Computer-Based Test centre, which he said was 95 per cent complete.

The lawmaker said the development agenda was intended to provide a broader framework for the constituency’s progress, beyond individual projects and interventions.

He urged residents and stakeholders to take ownership of the development vision and work collectively towards its realisation.