Former commissioner dumps PDP for APC in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday, received former Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Mohammed Adamu Damji, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Damji, who is a former Executive Chairman of the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue and former Managing Director of the Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company, defected from the Nyesom Wike-backed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

He visited the governor at his office in Government House, Gombe, accompanied by former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sen. Usman Bayero Nafada.

Welcoming Damji into the APC, Governor Yahaya, who is the party’s leader in the state, assured him of an inclusive platform to deploy his experience, networks and political goodwill towards strengthening the party and advancing the development of Gombe State.

The governor expressed confidence that Damji’s entry would further strengthen the APC, while reiterating his commitment to unity, progressive leadership and the collective pursuit of the state’s development agenda.

In his remarks, Damji assured Governor Yahaya that he would mobilise his political networks and grassroots support for the APC and its candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He specifically pledged support for the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, and other candidates across all levels.

Damji also commended Yahaya’s leadership and developmental efforts, describing his administration’s performance as a reflection of purposeful leadership and commitment to the progress of Gombe State.

He expressed confidence in the APC’s prospects in the forthcoming elections and pledged his full support towards ensuring the party’s success.