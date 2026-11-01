2027: Bayelsa PDP adopts Tinubu as rainbow coalition candidate 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has formally adopted President Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the National Rainbow Coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The adoption followed the presentation of a memo at a joint meeting of the expanded State Caucus and the party’s 100th State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, held at the PDP secretariat in Yenagoa.

The meeting also ratified a memo passing a vote of confidence in the national leader of the Rainbow Coalition and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, in recognition of his leadership in rescuing and preserving the PDP as an opposition party.

The PDP Chairman in Bayelsa State and leader of the Rainbow Coalition, Chief George Alabh Turnah, commended party members for remaining resolute in their support for the party.

He also praised Wike for his role in preserving the PDP, saying God had used him to save the party from those who wanted to destroy it.

‘’ As a political party, we thank God that he has preserved the party at the state and national level. Especially when some who grew through this party chose to bury the party, God took some of us, through the help of our national leader, Chief Nyesom Wike, to rescue and restore the party. We shall be eternally grateful to him’’ he said.

Turnah, who said the party under his leadership would not allow itself to be gagged, also criticised the Bayelsa State Government over what he described as poor economic performance.

He lamented the alleged shortage of drugs and medical personnel at primary healthcare centres, accusing the state government of failing to fulfil its promise of prosperity for residents.

On agriculture, Turnah expressed concern over the condition of farmers in the state, which he attributed to a lack of government support.

‘’ The agricultural sector in Bayelsa has collapsed. Our farmers have no support, and they are suffering. All the fish ponds established by the former administration of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson have been abandoned.’’

He also renewed his criticism of the Bayelsa Stadium project, saying the administration of Governor Douye Diri should prioritise unemployment, poverty and the provision of social services.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Turnah urged residents to vote for candidates of the Rainbow Coalition, saying the group had presented credible and competent candidates who would restore prosperity to the state.