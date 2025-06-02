Reject Mutfwang’s plan to join APC, group tells APC

A group known as “Plateau State APC Vanguard” has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reject what it describes as moves by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to join the APC.

This comes as the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Hon Amande Jonathan, stated that the governor has repeatedly declared he is not defecting to the APC.

Addressing journalists in Jos, Plateau State, the spokesman of the political group, Comrade Maikor Markus Galadima, argued that such a move would weaken the influence of the APC, which is gaining momentum ahead of the 2027 general election in the state.

Comrade Galadima assured the APC’s national leadership that the party in Plateau State is growing stronger by the day, adding that new political heavyweights are joining in large numbers, including the former Director-General of Governor Mutfwang’s own campaign organisation, along with thousands of his supporters.

“This groundswell of support is a testament to the renewed confidence in our party’s vision, integrity, and the exemplary leadership of our current state leaders, who are working tirelessly to return Plateau to the path of peace, progress, and prosperity.”

“Governor Mutfwang should remain in his party to give an account of his stewardship. The APC remains a home for visionary leadership, developmental politics, and inclusive governance—values that Barrister Caleb Mutfwang clearly does not represent.”

In response, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Hon Jonathan, declared that both the state and national leadership of the APC are the ones making efforts to convince the governor to cross over due to his impressive performance.

“I can assure you that Governor Mutfwang is not defecting to any political party; it is all political gimmicks and the wishes of the APC,” he said.

