Broke but not broken

BEING broke is temporary, but being broken is a choice. Financial struggles don’t define a person’s worth or potential. Resilience, determination, and creativity can turn setbacks into stepping stones for success.

History is filled with stories of entrepreneurs who turned adversity into opportunity. Being financially broke is a phase, but resilience and determination ensure that setbacks don’t define a person’s trajectory.

Many legendary figures, like Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey, and Elon Musk, faced financial difficulties at different points in their journeys. Instead of letting hardships defeat them, they used challenges as fuel to innovate, adapt, and push forward.

Success often comes to those who embrace resourcefulness, grit, and a mindset focused on solutions. It’s not about how much money you have today—it’s about how strategically you move forward.

If you’re navigating a tough season, remember the following:

1. Mindset: Success begins with how you think. A strong, growth-oriented mindset helps you navigate setbacks without letting them define you. How you think shapes how you navigate challenges. Your mentality determines your outlook—whether you see obstacles as setbacks or stepping stones. The instrumentality of your mind—your ability to strategize, adapt, and stay resourceful—defines your ability to overcome adversity. Those who cultivate resilience, creative problem-solving, and mental discipline find opportunities where others see dead ends. Difficult situations don’t define success—your response to them does.

2. Skill-building & Resourcefulness: Acquiring new skills, adapting to challenges, and leveraging available resources can turn obstacles into stepping stones. Your gift is your lift—Your gift is both a workout and a way up—it strengthens you through challenges and elevates you toward success.

Your gift as a workout and a way up in perspectives:

Weightlifting: Just like lifting weights builds muscle, honing your skills and talents strengthens your abilities. Every challenge refines your gift and makes you more resilient.

Elevator: Your unique talents are your vehicle to higher levels in life. When nurtured, they create opportunities, open doors, and propel you toward fulfillment.

Whether it’s crafting, leading, innovating, or problem-solving, embracing and refining your gift positions you for growth and breakthrough. How do you see your gift shaping your journey right now? There’s always room to climb higher!

3. Preparation & Opportunity: Those who stay ready will always recognize opportunities when they arise—luck is simply preparation meeting the right moment.

Struggles are temporary, but strategic action leads to lasting change.

Follow the stories of the entrepreneurs listed below to see that being broke isn’t the end—it’s often the beginning of something greater:

Howard Schultz (Starbucks) – Grew up in a housing complex for the poor but worked his way up to transform Starbucks into a global brand.

Walt Disney – Went bankrupt multiple times before creating Disneyland. He was even fired for “lacking imagination”—yet he built one of the most iconic entertainment empires.

Oprah Winfrey – Came from extreme poverty but turned her struggles into strength, becoming one of the most influential media moguls.

Mike Adenuga – Once worked as a taxi driver to fund his education. He later built a telecom and oil empire, becoming one of Africa’s richest entrepreneurs.

Roman Abramovich – Orphaned at age 2 and raised in poverty, he later became a billionaire through oil investments and owns Chelsea Football Club.

MohedAltrad – Survived on one meal a day while studying in France but later built a billion-dollar scaffolding business.

Madam C.J. Walker – Born to former slaves, she built a haircare empire, becoming the first self-made Black female millionaire.

8. Grant Cardone – Once broke and struggling with addiction, he turned his life around and built a $500-million real estate empire by embracing an obsession with success.

9. Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – In its early days, Amazon nearly went bankrupt, and Bezos had to borrow money from family and friends to keep it running. Today, it’s a trillion-dollar empire.

10. Elon Musk – At one point, Musk had no money left after investing everything into Tesla and SpaceX. He lived off loans while betting everything on his vision.

11. Daymond John (FUBU) – Grew up in Queens, NY, working odd jobs to fund his fashion business. He started sewing hats and shirts at home before turning FUBU into a global brand.

12. FolorunshoAlakija – Started in fashion design before venturing into oil and banking, eventually becoming one of Nigeria’s wealthiest women.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Nigerians currently buying petrol cheaper than others in ECOWAS — Dangote

13. Tony Maglica (Maglite) – Arrived in the U.S. with nothing, worked odd jobs, and saved up $125 to buy his first lathe machine. He later built a $100-million flashlight empire.

Challenges pass, opportunities arise, and growth happens through resilience and adaptability. Whatever season you’re in right now, know that transformation is possible. Whether it’s financial struggles, setbacks in business, or personal hurdles, the key is to keep moving, keep learning, and keep believing in the next phase of success.

Financial struggles don’t define your future—your mindset, actions, and perseverance do.

It is not the end, it is only a bend. Setbacks are not dead ends—they’re just detours on the journey to something greater. Every challenge, every obstacle, every unexpected turn is an opportunity to grow, adapt, and redefine success.

A bend in the road doesn’t mean you stop—it means you adjust your approach, embrace resilience, and keep moving forward. Some of the greatest breakthroughs happen right after the toughest moments, so don’t mistake temporary struggles for permanent failure.

There is energy in money and money in energy. If you can’t make money, at least make energy count. Money and energy are deeply connected—one fuels productivity, while the other drives opportunities. Even when financial resources are limited, leveraging energy—through creativity, hard work, and strategic thinking—can pave the way for future success.

If you can’t make money now, make sure your efforts, ideas, and momentum are generating value—because value eventually attracts wealth. Energy invested wisely today can be transformed into financial gains tomorrow.

You are only temporarily broke and not really broken, so expect a change.

Arise!