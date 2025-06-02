US: What to know about Boulder, Colorado attack

A violent attack during a peaceful demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, left eight people injured, on Sunday.

The event was part of a global campaign supporting the release of hostages held in Gaza. Authorities are now investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

A group participating in a weekly “Run for Their Lives” solidarity walk at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder was attacked by a man wielding incendiary devices, described by witnesses as Molotov cocktails.

The Boulder Police received a call at 1:36 p.m. local time and arrested the suspect at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, from El Paso County, Colorado. Witnesses reported that he shouted “Free Palestine” while launching the attack. He was injured and hospitalized before being booked into Boulder County Jail. Though questions have been raised about his immigration status, it has not been officially verified.

Eight individuals — four men and four women between the ages of 52 and 88 — were injured and transported to hospitals across the Denver area.

The attack occurred at Pearl Street Mall, a well-known pedestrian area in downtown Boulder, located near the University of Colorado. The area is home to shops, restaurants, and community events.

The victims were participating in “Run for Their Lives,” a global campaign calling for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas and other Palestinian groups during the October 7, 2023 attacks. The campaign includes weekly runs or walks in over 230 cities across 24 countries, including locations in Colorado, such as Boulder and Denver.

The FBI is investigating the incident as an ideologically motivated act of terror. FBI officials stated that early evidence and witness accounts justified classifying the attack as terrorism.

Boulder Police, Chief Stephen Redfearn addressed public concern, urging unity in the community: “Boulder has recovered from acts of violence before, and we will again recover. Now is not the time to be divisive.”

The incident has drawn swift condemnation from both U.S. and Israeli officials.

Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar labeled it an “antisemitic terror attack.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer called it a “vile, antisemitic act of terror.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Rep Hakeem Jeffries expressed solidarity with the Jewish community and called for action against antisemitism.

This attack follows another violent incident on May 22 in Washington, DC, where two Israeli Embassy staff members were fatally shot. These events are intensifying national discussions on hate crimes, terrorism, and community safety amid rising global tensions.

Since October 7, 2023, approximately 251 people were taken captive from Israel. Some have been released or rescued, while others remain in captivity or have died. Meanwhile, Israeli military actions in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of over 61,700 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

