Regina and Okorie’s cold war deepens

THE silent cold war between two Nollywood divas, Angela Okorie and Regina Daniels, finally came to the fore days back, but what shocked many was the sheer bluntness with which Okorie aired her grievances.

For months, rumblings of tension between the actresses had circulated in close Nollywood circles. But on Instagram this week, Okorie finally made her feelings public, firing off a volley of pointed words at her younger colleague, Regina Daniels.

It all began when Regina posted what many initially saw as a subtle, dignified note urging Angela to forgive and move on from old grievances. But those close to the drama knew the post wasn’t as innocent as it seemed. In the message, Regina made a pointed reference to Angela’s child — “wey gidigba” — a choice of words Angela found deeply patronising.

And then the gloves came off.

Angela, not one to mince words, took to her Instagram Stories in a fiery tirade that quickly went viral. “You feel because you married a grandpa you can talk to me?” she blasted, referring to Regina’s high-profile marriage to billionaire Senator Ned Nwoko. “Marrying an older man does not give you the licence to disrespect your elders,” Angela added.

The Nollywood community was left stunned, not only by the sharpness of Angela’s words but also by the underlying history she unveiled. In another post, she reminded Regina of humbler days, when the young actress reportedly visited Angela’s home with deference. “You are like a child to me… you used to come to my house with so much respect,” Angela wrote, a subtle reminder of a former mentorship or camaraderie between them.

The older actress didn’t stop there. In her posts, she openly questioned Regina’s upbringing and sense of propriety: “Me I just think say every young girl wey go school suppose get sense, especially a child with proper home training.”

But despite her anger, Angela was careful to draw a boundary regarding Regina’s powerful husband. “No disrespect to your husband,” she wrote, before adding another sting: “You just won’t stop embarrassing Nigerians from time to time with you and your old man.”

In one of the sharpest moments of her tirade, Angela issued a direct and final warning to her younger colleague: “If you insult me again, I will remind you what you have forgotten. Last warning, Regina Daniels.”

Within Nollywood’s closely watched social media circles, Angela’s outburst has triggered a wave of speculation. Was this an isolated reaction or the surfacing of long-simmering resentment? Industry insiders suggest this may not be the end of the spat.

As of the time of filing this report, Regina Daniels has remained silent, with no official response to Angela’s public lashing.

