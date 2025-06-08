Civil War most difficult moment of my life —Gowon

FORMER Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has described the Civil War period as the most difficult period of his life.

Gowon made this known on Saturday in Abuja after being honoured with a LifeTime Integrity and Achievement Award at the 5th Convention of the Christian Men’s Fellowship, Abuja Anglican Diocese.

Gowon explained that his decisions during the Civil War were never driven by hatred, but by a difficult necessity to preserve national unity.

He urged people to always stand for the truth, and stressed the need for forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity across faiths and ethnicities.

“I always remember the Civil War. It was the most difficult period of my life. It was not my choice, but I had to be there, and had to do what I did in order to keep this country together.

“It was never a hatred against any people, I can assure you,” he stated.

Reflecting on life after that period, the former Head of State stressed that his decisions had often been guided by prayers and a desire to act with integrity and compassion.

“As far as this heart is concerned, everything that I do, it is through prayers. I ask God to help me to do the right thing the way He thinks it should be done, with love and respect for all the people.

“That is why, at the end, what do we have to say? As they say: no victor, no vanquished,” he added.

Gowon also lauded the progress Nigeria has made since the Civil War.

He called on all citizens to support the government’s efforts to uphold peace, love, and mutual respect.

Chairman of the occasion, former President Goodluck Jonathan, represented by John-Kennedy Opara, former Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, congratulated the honourees on their consistency in living with integrity.

He said, “These men have touched lives, and God has used them in different ways to touch the nation.

“The secret of the Lord is with them that fear Him, and He will show them His covenant.”

Quoting Psalm 25:14, he called on men to live right and stand for integrity, regardless of the situation.

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, who presided over the convention, commended the honourees and urged Christians to uphold truth, integrity, and courage.

According to him, the theme for the programme is apt because there is a need to encourage Christians to stand for the Lord right from their homes.

He also encouraged Christians to stand strong in the society, in their workplaces and in their businesses.

