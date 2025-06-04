Marrying grandpa doesn’t give you right to disrespect me, Ángela Okorie blasts Regina Daniels

Nollywood has been thrown into another round of social media drama as actress and singer Angela Okorie fired a salvo at her colleague, Regina Daniels.

The outspoken actress took to her Instagram stories to express her deep-seated displeasure, responding to a veiled message she believes was aimed at her by Regina.

The tension between the two screen divas reached new heights after a post circulated online where Regina Daniels appeared to offer what she called “respectful” advice to Angela, calling for her to forgive and move on.

However, the tone of the message—especially the reference to Angela having a child “wey gidigba”—did not sit well with Okorie, who saw it as veiled disrespect.

Okorie wasted no time in clapping back. In a series of now-viral Instagram stories, the actress reminded Regina of her marital status, suggesting that marrying an older man, no matter how wealthy or powerful, doesn’t grant one the license to speak disrespectfully to elders. “You feel because you married a grandpa you can talk to me?” Angela fumed.

She further accused Regina of lacking the proper home training expected of a young woman, especially one with the privilege of going to school.

“Me I just think to say every young girl wey go school suppose get sense, especially a child with proper home training,” she wrote.

Angela reminded Regina of her humble beginnings, hinting at a time when the younger actress would reportedly visit her home.

“You are like a child to me… you used to come to my house with so much respect”.

While she made sure to state that she meant no disrespect to Regina’s husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, Angela drew a hard line against being talked down to by someone she believes owes her some form of gratitude and respect.

“You just won’t stop embarrassing Nigerians from time to time with your and your old man,” she wrote bluntly.

In a direct warning to Regina Daniels, Angela concluded with a stark message: “If you insult me again, I will remind you what you have forgotten. Last warning, Regina Daniels.”

As of the time of filing this report, Daniels has not issued any official response to Angela Okorie’s barrage of accusations and warnings.