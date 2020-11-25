RE: Attention, Operation Burst

THE piece with the above title published by the Nigeria Tribune on Thursday, 19 November, 2020 exposes the excesses of some overzealous security men in Nigeria who have placed their outfit at the beck and call of some powerful individuals against the interest of the general public. One thinks that with the EndSars revolt, security men should have learnt that it can be no longer be business as usual.

The Orile Igbon land crises reported in the Nigerian Tribune mentioned above is an outcrop of earlier crises and government must intervene to avoid further civil strife in the town.

Security agencies must not be involved in civil cases.It behooves the amiable governor of Oyo State to intervene in the matter and engender lasting peace in the town.

Oluwaseyi Badmus

4303 Meadowlark Court,

Indianapolis Indiana, 46226, United State

