Okpe, Agbon kingdoms need banks

IT is unbelievable that there are no banks from Osubi down to Eku communities in Delta State, even with the presence of our revered kings. It is more pathetic that the present Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly lives in Osubi community.

In the whole of Okpe and Agbon Kingdom, in Okpe and Ethiope-East Local Government Areas of Delta State, there exist no banks. You can only find Amju Unique Microfinance Bank in Eku. The rest is history as our people from the various communities go to Effurun and Agbarho in Uvwie and Ughelli North for banking activities.

In the process, many of our people have lost their lives as a result of bad roads and armed robbery operations.

Our revered leaders should know that our people are really suffering and dying because of the risks they take daily for banking. Let them know that it will not cost them anything to influence banks to their areas. All they need do is to use their positions and contacts, allocate lands free of charges to the banks to commence operations.

Once this is done, it will attract development to the various communities and the lives of our people will improve.

Matthew Omonigho, Warri

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.