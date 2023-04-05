In 2021, 20-year-old Nigerian, Esther Ebubenna Nwadike, became the youngest lawyer in Africa, when she was called to the Nigerian Bar as a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

She had to secure her law degree in India at the behest of her supportive father, when the Abia State University (ABSU) in Nigeria, denied her admission for being under-aged. She was 13 years when she completed her Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and passed with flying colours.

She returned to Nigeria for her mandatory Nigerian Law School examination, the Bar Part 1 programme, which is compulsory for all students from foreign universities.

Eventually, she wrote the Bar final exam and was among the successful students.

Celebrating herself, she gushed, “If it had not been the Lord on our side, the story would have been different. I thank my parents, friends and well wishers for their love and support throughout this journey. I owe my success to you all.

“Wow, finally this young one can now be referred to as BARRISTER ESTHER EBUBENNA NWADIKE (E. E. Nwadike Esq … Barrister and Solicitor Of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).”

The Jury felicitates her.

