Engineer Francis Agoha has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The decision came after the board of directors chose not to renew the contract of the former director, Kinsley Achife.

Agoha previously served as the Chief Technical Officer within the executive team before his promotion to the role of Managing Director.

With over 20 years of hands-on experience both in Nigeria and internationally, he possesses excellent cross-functional skills and technical expertise in the energy and power industry.

His extensive background spans power generation, power distribution, power plant management, operations and maintenance, business development, and the management of rotating machinery (including turbines and turbine-driven equipment generators) and various power systems equipment.

Agoha holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Power Systems Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

Prior to joining IBEDC, he worked at General Electric International Operations Nigeria, Transcorp Power Limited, Sahara Power Group, and most recently at West Power & Gas (owners of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC), where he served as the General Manager of Technical Services.

He is a Corporate Member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, the Nigeria Institute of Power Engineers, and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

