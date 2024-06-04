Following the directive of the organised labour on the May 31 deadline implementation of the new minimum wage by the Federal Government, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Monday, embarked on a nationwide strike, which witnessed compliance in some key sectors of the nation’s economy.

Total compliance in Ogun, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi, Lagos, Anambra, Ekiti, Delta, Osun, Anambra, Bauchi, Ekiti, Niger, FCT, Edo, Cross River, Sokoto, Imo, Rivers

In Ogun State, public schools, banks, both federal and state government Secretariat, courts and other public places complied with the directive.

Speaking with newsmen, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Akeem Lasisi, said the organised labour would shut down any state that refuses to comply with the new minimum wage.

Lasisi said, it will be “fire-for-fire” for any state governor that refuses to implement the new minimum wage if signed into law by the Federal government.

Lasisi vowed that the labour would not back down nor shift ground on any of their positions until the Federal government yield to its demands.

On his part, the state chairman of NLC, Hameed Benco vowed that the strike would continue until the Federal government agrees to their demands.

He urged the government to address the workers’ plight and also reverse the electricity tariff hike.

Nigerian Tribune gathered from Ilorin, Kwara State capital and environs that government offices and parastatals, schools, courts, and some commercial banks, among others were closed.

Speaking with journalists shortly after going round to inspect level of compliance among workers, the NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Murtala Olayinka, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance.

He said the situation on ground and positive response of workers to the directives showed that the people are tired of government attitude to workers’ welfare.

Comrade Olayinka explained that the union would continue to go round to ensure full mobilisation of workers.

According to him, the union adopts the sit-at-home strategy on the strike to prevent possible hijack of the protest.

He urged government to urgently do the needful to save workers from suffering.

In his remarks, the chairman TUC in Kwara State, Comrade Abdulrahman Onikijipa, said the two unions would join hands to ensure success of the strike, adding that the union chose to stay at home to make the strike liberal.

Comrade Onikijipa appealed to government at all levels to have a rethink and save workers from avoidable death.

Similarly, in Akure, Ondo State capital, banks, public schools, and government offices were closed.

Offices at the State and Federal Secretariats were shut down and deserted while public schools students were turned back at the school gates by their teachers and school gates locked.

At the Governor’s office at the Alagbaka, activities were at lowest ebb, with few workers attached to the governor’s office seen waiting at the entrance of their offices.

Most of the commercial banks did not open for business while customers were also turned back by security guards at the entrance of the banks.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Ondo State NLC, Comrade Victor Amoko, who monitored the compliance with some members of the state executive of NLC said the strike was effective.

Also speaking, the TUC chairman in the state, Comrade Clement Fatuase, urged members of the union to unite in the fight for the betterment of workers, saying there is no going back on the strike.

Fatuase stated that the union’s discussions with the state government, particularly regarding the exemption of WAEC and INEC officials.

Nigerian Tribune monitored the compliance in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, observing a shutdown of banks, filling stations, government ministries and parastatals.

The roads were partially deserted as leaders of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), and Motorcycle Organisation Association of Nigeria (MOAN) also enforced compliance by its members in the early hours of the day.

Some of the managers of the closed filling station visited, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed support for the action of the Organised Labour

Also some civil servants also expressed disappointment at the actions of the Federal and State Governments for not agreeing on a living wage with the Organised Labour thereby impoverishing Nigerians the more as families could hardly survive on three square meal again due to high cost of living.

At the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, the Chief Medical Director, Dr Olatunde Alabi appealed to members of the enforcing team to give the health tnstitution time to wind down in view of critical situation of some of their patients.

The chairman of the enforcement team, who doubles as the State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Opaluwa Eleojo, said the actions of labour will be sustained until government bows to the clarion call of Nigerians who are suffering and dying of hunger.

Anambra State Chapter Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, boasted that the state have recorded ninety percent compliance on the ongoing Nationwide strike over minimum wage.

According to Nwafor, the strike will continue until the Federal Government yearn to our demands.

It was gathered that banks and petrol stations were also under lock and key in Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi respectively.

In Bauchi, all categories of workers under the organized Labour participated in the strike

However, filling stations were seen dispensing their products to buyers without any stress as there were no queues in any of the stations that were selling making the buyers to simply drive in and purchase what they need.

At the two tertiary health institutions within Bauchi metropolis, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) and State Specialist Hospital, full services were going at the time of filing this report.

Some of the officials of the two institutions who spoke differently under anonymity said that they were awaiting directives from Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) or National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The State Chairpersons of NLC, Comrade Dauda Shuaibu, through Ibrahim Mai Kudi, and TUC chairman, Comrade Sabiu Barau Ningi, assured the members of the organised Labour in the state will comply with the directive until otherwise.

While reacting to the development, Bauchi State Police Command assured that its operatives are on the ground to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order while the strike will last.

In Delta State, workers shut down all government offices, public schools, hospitals, banks and others over unresolved issue of minimum wage.

Policemen were deployed to strategic locations in Asaba, the state capital.

The Medical Director of the Federal Medical Hospital, Asaba, Dr Victor Osiatuma, said their focus was on emergency cases and patients on admission.

Members of the NLC and TUC in the state had earlier stormed the State Secretariat on Mariam Babangida Way, Federal Secretariat and State Assembly Complex on Okpanam road, and other offices in the State as early as 7 am to make sure that the facilities were under lock and key.

The striking workers also stormed government-owned media houses but met the staff rendering skeletal services.

The State NLC chairman, Mr Goodluck Ofobruku told newsmen that the the money workers are demanding is realistic if only the federal government is serious.

In Osun State, public schools, government secretariat and banks were equally under lock and key in compliance with the strike.

The strike action did not exempt workers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Osogbo, who were locked outside.

Investigations conducted round the state Secretariat and the state Assembly in Abere revealed that, state workers shunned their duty posts but some senior civil servants were rendering skeletal services to political office holders who were in their offices.

At the Osun State University Teaching Hospital Complex and the state General Hospital, Osogbo, patients were shut out by security men manning their gates.

In Ekiti, the NLC Chairman, Comrade Olatunde Kolapo and the TUC secretary, Comrade Yomi Peters visited the State Secretariat and some banks, where they forced out staff who failed to obey the directive on the industrial action.

Nigerian Tribune observed that the workers stayed away from the governor’s office and other nearby government offices in compliance with the strike action.

Addressing journalists, the NLC Chairman and TUC secretary noted that the strike was inevitable considering the way government was handling the negotiation process for the new minimum wage.

Similarly, the Chairman Joint Health Sector Union, Comrade Femi Ajoloko enforced the strike action at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti forcing out workers who have been coerced to work by management.

In ensuring compliance in Niger State, the Chairman of TUC, Comrade Ibrahim Gana, in collaboration with state NLC Exco and other sister Union executives, led a joint monitoring and evaluation of the strike action, visiting President Bola Tinubu International Airport, Minna, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), the Federal Secretariat complex Minna, Niger State High Court complex, Minna, Niger State Board of Internal Revenue Services, Niger State Urban Development Board, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board( NSUBEB) Minna General Hospital, Office of the Deputy Governor, Niger State New Secretariat, Tunga, Minna as well as the Niger State House Assembly Complex among others.

Speaking to journalists immediately after the monitoring, the TUC Chairman, stated that the strike action embarked upon by the NLC was for the betterment of Nigerians, assuring that no stone would be left unturned to achieve the success of the ongoing struggle.

He disclosed that the compliance was 99 percent except some organisations such as some commercial banks in Minna, where few staff turned up for skeletal services, however, they were forced out by the NLC officials.

The Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) locked the secretariat entrance

JUAC president, Rifkatu Iortyer said the committee’s decision to deny workers access to the Secretariat was in compliance with the NLC and TUC directives.

She said; “My advice to FCTA, FCDA staff is that they should stay at home and remain the obedient staff that we’ve always been.”

Meanwhile, the strike recorded total compliance as staffs of FCTA were seen stranded, and heading back to their homes.

A staff of the FCTA, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, under condition of anonymity said: “As you can see, we can’t go inside, even our directors, but we all in support of our JUAC President, she is fighting for us, we need the pay rise for sure because things are too difficult”.

A tour of schools in FCT revealed that students were turned back from entering into the schools particularly government schools. In FCTA hospitals, skeletal services were delivered to patients.

Apart from preventing civil servants in Lagos State from gaining access to the Lagos State Secretarial complex, they also barricaded entrances to the state General Hospital in Ikeja.

Workers in Lagos State, who left their various homes, boarding the staff buses to resume works at the Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, were directed to go back home as roads were barricaded by union leaders.

Although, there were vehicular movement and people going their normal business, Nigerian Tribune learnt that the main gate to the secretariat was shut, while all the affected staff buses were not allowed entrance to the premises as they were turned back.

Some staff who resumed earlier and were inside the secretariat and already settled down for the day’s work were told to leave the premises.

Also school children were sent back home as the Nigerian Teachers Union joined the nationwide strike.

The union leaders,led by Comrade Funmi Sessi and Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, ordered a total shutdown of schools, government offices and hospitals.

The leaders said the strike action would also affect students currently writing the West African School Examination, urging parents to keep their children at home for safety sake since their won’t be transportation to convey them to and fro.

The planned nationwide strike, they said was not only about the failure of the Nigerian government to agree on a new national minimum wage and subsequently pass it into law before the end of May 31, as they were notified, but also the increments in electricity tarrif.

They said it was embarrassing that an average worker is earning N30,000 or $20 per month in the midst of escalating food prices and electricity tarrif.

They expressed their grave concern and disappointment about government’s refusal to pay Nigerian workers a living wage.

Rather, they said the government went ahead to increase electricity tarrif unilaterally without due consultation with all stakeholders.

They also bemoaned the government for further creation of dichotomy between the rich and poor.

Justifying the strike action, they said they have been demanding for the conclusion of the review of the minimum wage exercise since May 1st, 2024, but noticed there was no significant commitment from the government.

The entrance gates to the State Housing Assembly.

Enforcing the national directives in Benin City, the Edo State Capital, members of the organised labour in Edo shut down the secretariats in all the 18 local government areas of the state and other government offices.

Special team of the NLC in the state were seen moving round and shutting down opened offices apparently forcing the people to comply with the strike action.

In Benin City, banks were also shut even as customers, mostly Point of Sale (POS) operators besieged several deposit banks with the hope of getting cash for their business.

The development also made some of the POS operators to increase their charges per transaction.

The NNPC Mega Filling Station along Sapele Road was already opened for business in the early hours when the NLC team arrived and shut down the facility.

The team also shut the entrance gate to the Oba Akenzua II Benin Airport which left many travelers stranded and many were seen trying to enter the airport through the exit gate.

Some public schools like Imaguero College which was opened and had students in, was also shut and the students and few teachers around were forced out of the premises.

The team was also in the Edo State House of Assembly Complex and disrupted an ongoing prayer meeting but the Majority Leader of the House, Honourable Charity Aiguobarueghan, who intervened, explained to the NLC team that it was a monthly prayer session.

The NLC picketing team was led by the state Vice Chairman, Comrade Williams Uwumarogie who stood in for the state chairman, Comrade OdionOlaye.

Speaking, the NLC State Youth Chairman, Comrade Osaro Best Idahosa told newsmen that “There is no timeframe for this strike, it is indefinite but we look up to the national leadership to direct us on the next line of action, for now no time frame for this strike. We will continue again tomorrow” Idahosa said.

In Sokoto, it was gathered that some schools and filling stations were operational, while the Federal Government College and the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KAEDCO) were in full compliance of the strike.

When contacted, the ASUU chairman, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Professor Muhammad Almustapha, said the union just received its letter from the national body.

“I want to assure you that we are joining the strike, we just received the letter from the national headquarters and we are having our Congress any moment from now.

“All I can tell you is that as bonafide member of the NLC, we are joining the strike action immediately after the congress, which is our tradition.”.

When contacted, the secretary of the NLC in the state, Comrade Hamisu Hussaini, said the labour leaders went round to ensure full compliance with the strike action.

He however assured that the leaders will brief journalists tomorrow (Tuesday) on the state of compliance across the state.

Meanwhile, there is partial compliance at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUS) as senior Doctors were seeing attending to patients within the hospital.

Also, in Calabar, Cross River State capital, government offices, banks, filling stations, and public schools were closed down to enforce the nationwide strike

The Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Cross River State, Comrade Gregory Olayi, stressed the importance of everyone, except those on essential duties like fire service, adhering to the directives of the National body as they are monitoring to ensure compliance from all workers.

Nigerian Tribune monitored the situation in Owerri, Imo State capital, all facilities, including the Imo Airport were completely shut down.

The government owned Secondary and Primary schools in the state except private ones were equally closed.

Though students from those government schools involved in the ongoing WAEC were seen going.to their schools for the examination today

All the shops, hotels, business centers and supermarkets were subjected to using their standby generator of plants.

A commercial bus driver Nwaeke Jude told our correspondent that the situation is horrible, adding that it would be difficult for Nigerians to easily cope with it .

Furthermore, workers in both the public and private sectors in Rivers State complied with the indefinite strike action.

Our correspondent who monitored the compliance with the strike in Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs observed that most public and private outfits like banks, schools, courts, Federal and State Secretariats were all shut with no worker seen in the premises.

To assist in enforcing compliance some chapter executives of some affiliate union mounted canopies in front of the locked gates to their various offices.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the Rivers State NLC, Alex Agonwo, said; “The airports will be affected because all our members there will withdraw their services. The ports authority will be affected; the oil and gas sector will be affected.

“The transportation sector, all the road transport workers and other affiliates.

I’m meeting with my joint action committee, same with the TUC”.

Also speaking, the State Chairman, National Union of Electricity Workers, John Ozomata, said the Workers action had become necessary to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the rising hardship workers and their dependants are exposed to following the rising inflation.

Ozomata and members of his Executives were seen mounting blockade at the entrance of the office whose gates were tightly secured with shackles and heavy duty padlock.

He said, “Electricity workers joined NLC indefinite strike because the Federal Government is trying to reduce us to dead working corpse.”

Our correspondent met with State Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Golden Ekpirikpo who lamented the sufferings of Nigerian workers saying that workers monthly take home could no longer take them home.

Market, private schools open as Benue Agric varsity suspends ongoing examination

The ongoing examination at the Joseph Sawuan Tarka University of Agriculture Makurdi has been suspended, following the strike action embarked upon by organised labour.

This is as workers in Benue State also complied with the strike action.

Nigerian Tribune observed that labour leaders visited public offices within Makurdi to ensure full compliance.

While some banks located at Joseph Tarka way and Wurukum areas within the capital city were seen doing skeletal services, all markets within the city were in full operation, with private schools opened for academic activities.

Kebbi Nlc To Punish Private Institutions Over Non-Compliance

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kebbi State has vowed to invite heads of private institutions for not complying with the strike action notice served to them.

The Vice Chairman of the NLC in the State, Comrade Kilani Abdulwaliyu, who made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi over the strike action embarked upon today Nationwide stated that the Labour Union has in its State Executive Council meeting this morning resolved to invite the leadership of the private institutions for discussion.

According to him, after the meeting with the leadership of the private institutions, NLC will enforce a total compliance as directed by the national body of the union.

He said, the strike action was a success as there is a total compliance from the Civil servants which led to closure of all government offices with electricity supply to the State also cut off.

NLC, touts clash in Jos, four injured

No fewer than four people sustained fatal injuries in Jos, Plateau State following a clash between the NLC enforcement team and some hoodlums.

The incident occurred at the NTA Motor Park when members of a privately-owned transport company rebuffed the directive of the NLC enforcement team for compliance with the strike.

A source, who witnessed the incident, disclosed that in the process of trying to enforce the directive, a clash ensued with the touts and others within the vicinity, leading to a fracas that lasted for more than one hour.

According to the State Vice Chairman of the NLC, who led the team, Comrade Sunday Ayodele, “Immediately the touts at the park saw us arriving at the gate of the park, and they started hauling stones at us, thinking we were members of the NURTW.

“Unknown to us, there is a pending dispute between the private transport company and NURTW Jos. And the touts in the park simply descended on our members. Before we could understand the reason for the attack, the touts had injured four members of the NLC.

“It took the intervention of the security agencies for calm to be restored at the park. We had to withdraw our enforcement team from the park to allow peace to reign in the area.

“Meanwhile, we conveyed our men to the hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.”

Also, there was total compliance in Jos, Plateau State, on Monday as both the State and Federal Secretariats in clouding banks were shut, even as the staff of the Plateau State Specialist Hospital stated the organized labor unions in the state are mounting pressure on them to join the strike.

A medical staff member at the hospital who preferred anonymity told the Nigerian Tribune that they had just received a memo from the labor union directing them to withdraw their services with immediate effect.

Passengers stranded, as airlines announce suspension of flights at Nigerian airports

The aviation unions’ promise to ground flight operations and other business activities across the country’s airports has brought led to many passengers getting stranded at the airports.

As early as 6 am, the unions had mobilized themselves to the airports to prevent any flight from taking off or any worker having access to their duty posts for fear of being mishandled by the unions.

Many of the passengers were stranded as their flights were cancelled by the airlines.

The indefinite strike has started taking its toll on the domestic Airlines as they have suspended or cancelled their flights pending when the unions will have a change of mind.

The unions, who had in a memo circulated, attributed their call for the strike to their decision to give solidarity to the parent bodies, NLC and TUC, who have called for a strike.

In view of the prevailing consequences, many of the affected airlines have sent messages to their passengers telling them their flight operations have been suspended or cancelled till the minimum wage issue is resolved.

At the local wing of the Lagos airport, for example, both the entry and exit gates were locked, leaving passengers who arrived as early as 6 a.m. stranded outside the terminal.

Equally, the unions blocked the entrance leading to the private terminal, otherwise known as MMA2, to prevent any access to the terminal building.

Similarly, hundreds of passengers on domestic flights were stranded at the entrance gate of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Labour shuts down NASS, MDAs, National Industrial Court, others

Workers across major federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).as well as National Assembly and Judiciary embarked on indefinite strike in compliance with the directive of Organized Labour to press home the demand for a living wage.

Our correspondent who monitored the strike observed that the major entrances leading to National Assembly complex and National Industrial Court (NIC) were shut down by the protesting workers.

In a joint statement issued by Spokesmen of Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu and House of Representatives, Honourable Akin Rotimi, argued that the mediatory meeting ended on a positive note.

According to the National Spokesmen, other resolutions reached at the meeting; the Federal Government committed to the immediate implementation of all previous agreements with Labour as authorised by the President. These agreements include the recent Wage Award announced by President Bola Tinubu and the bonus implemented by Government as negotiated by the previous Administration (Amounting to N72,000).

ASUU directs members to join ongoing strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed all its members nationwide to join other Nigerian workers to fully participate in the indefinite industrial action that has commenced nationwide from today, Monday.

The union has also instructed the branch leadership in various universities to mobilise members under their watch for compliance.

The union gave the instruction in a letter dated June 2, 2024 and signed by its President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke and addressed to all the branch chairpersons and zone coordinators.

According to Osodeke, NLC has declared indefinite strike action beginning from Monday, 3rd June, 2024 as a result of the failure of government to conclude renegotiation of minimum wage for Nigerian workers and reversal of hike in electricity tariff. Our branches are hereby enjoined to join in the strike action as an affiliate member of congress.

Importers, exporters groan as workers shutdown Port operations nationwide

Many cargoes were on Monday left unattended to as maritime workers joined the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in their nationwide industrial strike action.

The strike action which cut across Apapa, Tin-Can, Onne, Lekki and Warri Ports left many Port users stranded as many couldn’t go inside the port to clear their consignments.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, a former acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Kayode Farinto lamented that all exports and imports operations have been suspended due to the strike action.

“Nothing is presently happening at the ports across the country. Everything is paralyzed. Cargoes are presently trapped inside the ports and this is not good for the economy.”

Organized labour doing more harm to Nigerians – Presidency

says they bear grudges towards Tinubu as LP members

The Presidency has warned that the organised labour is doing more harm than good to the Nigerians that they claim they are fighting for.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the assertion on Monday In a post on his X handle, @aonanuga1956, he observed that many sick Nigerians were unable to access medical care because of the strike.

The post reads: “It’s saddening that Labour could go to this extreme. But it is not surprising to the perceptive minds. Labour is harming the Nigerian people they claim to be fighting for. “Today, many sick Nigerians could not access medical care at government hospitals. Not even those with critical medical conditions. It appears labour is playing politics by other means.

“Many of the affiliates of the two central unions, NLC and TUC are members and supporters of the Labour Party. They logically bear ill-will and grudges against the Tinubu administration.

“What is clear is that the issue they claim to be fighting for cannot be resolved by blackmail or sabotage, they cannot even be resolved by the Federal Government unilaterally. The Labour leaders will still have to return to the negotiating table.”

Grid shutdown: Labour carpets TCN over claims of attack by strike compliance team

The organised labour through a statement signed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, has tackled the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) over claims that the monitoring and compliance team of NLC and TUC attacked workers manning their facilities.

The statement said that Nigerian workers will not be intimidated by any form or falsehood dished by TCN or any other agency or organisation of the government.

“Unfortunately, the TCN was not responsive enough and could therefore not take adequate steps to assist government avert the indefinite nationwide strike. Perhaps, TCN is not deeply worried about the plight of Nigerian workers who suffer in penury as a result of their poor pay thus decided not to take any positive action. In any case, we are crying because government policies have impoverished us and made living exceedingly difficult.

“One wonders whether TCN’s management needs education on the dynamics of industrial action. It is not true that anybody was manhandled by us in any TCN location. May be, TCN in its effort to scuttle the strike tried to force workers to be at work not realising the resolve of all workers to stay away. Why would the grid not go down when the workers who operate them decide to withdraw their service? That is how it works and it further demonstrates that without workers, no wheel can turn; no work can take place anywhere.

“Nigerian workers led by the NLC and TUC have exercised due caution and unusual patience in our engagement with our social partners and this restraint has been grossly abused unfortunately which has led us to the present impasse. Trying to buck pass instead of accepting blame and taking necessary steps to put its house in order will not allow the transmission company of Nigeria (TCN) make discernible progress.

“We would like the organisation to take adequate measures to ensure that it discharges its responsibilities to Nigerians especially the Electricity sector instead of dissipating its energy on trying to insult Nigerian workers by its deliberate peddling of falsehood.

“We have been duly informed that the TCN management has resorted to the use of the military in its effort at intimidating and harassing workers in its employ who are carrying out their lawful and democratic duties at various TCN plants around Nigeria.”

It also warns that the Management of TCN would be held liable for any injury inflicted on any worker by their resort to the use of the powers of the military.

“It is also important that we inform TCN that deploying military men to its locations is a clear abuse and insult on the military especially in a democracy. We are sure that members of the military so misused by this deployment are not happy with the management and the authorities who have authorised the deployment.”

Call off strike, return to negotiation table, FG appeals to Labour

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to Organised Labour to call off the ongoing strike and return to the negotiation table in the best interest of the country.

Idris, who was accompanied by the Minister of State for Labour, Honourable Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

“This is a heartfelt and deeply considered appeal to the Labour Unions to continue along the path of negotiations with the Federal and State Governments, under the auspices of the Tripartite Committee that has been established to fashion out a new, realistic minimum wage for the Nigerian people.

“As Government, we are desirous of a peaceful outcome, and we will do everything to make this happen. Yesterday, the leadership of the National Assembly met with the Unions. Today, we have offered another invitation to the Unions, to meet with us and continue our discussions.

“We will continue to engage, and continue to make ourselves readily available in the context of these negotiations on behalf of the Nigerian people,” he said.

He reiterated government’s position that Labour’s current proposal of N494,000, which translates into an annual wage bill of 9.5 Trillion Naira for the Federal Government of Nigeria alone is unrealistic and capable of crippling the Nigerian economy, by leading to massive job losses especially in the private sector.

The Minister said the Federal Government has a responsibility to strike a measured and realistic balance, through collective bargaining, in its effort to arrive at a new minimum wage for Nigerians.

He noted the desire of President Tinubu to improve the living conditions of Nigerians goes beyond increase in minimum wage as several policies have been enacted to put more money into the pockets of Nigerians.

Police Beef Up Security Nationwide, urge Labour to end strike

The Nigeria Police have beefed up security nationwide against the national strike and urged the organised labour to halt the strike and return to the negotiation meetings with the Federal Government.

In a statement available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, the Police explained that halting the strike would prevent a breakdown of law and order within the country.

The Police pointed out that through negotiations, both parties would resolve the issue amicably as the industrial action might bring untold hardship to Nigerians.

The statement however assured the public “that ample deployments have been made across the country to ensure that citizens can go about their lawful duties without hindrance, .

“In light of the Federal Government’s recent declaration that the planned strike is illegal and premature, the Nigeria Police Force views this action as a potential catalyst for increased tension and political instability.” The NPF hereby urges organized labour to proceed with the ongoing deliberations at the Tripartite Committee, which is focused on determining a new minimum wage, and shelve the planned strike as such decision is essential to prevent untold hardships on members of the public and maintain order and stability within our country.

“The Nigeria Police Force assures the public that ample deployments have been made across the country to ensure that citizens can go about their lawful duties without hindrance. Therefore, all members of the public are encouraged to remain calm and continue with their lawful daily activities, while organized labour is urged to act responsibly and in accordance with the law, prioritizing dialogue and legal avenues to resolving the existing grievances,”

CAN urges FG, organised labour to exercise more patience in dialogue

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has expressed concern over the ongoing strike action by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the minimum wage impasse.

A statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the legitimate demands of the labour unions for a fair and adequate minimum wage are understandable and justified.

“I strongly urge both the government and labour unions to return to the negotiating table with a renewed commitment to finding a mutually acceptable solution. It is crucial that we prioritize dialogue and compromise to resolve this impasse peacefully. The path to resolving this crisis lies in mutual respect and understanding, where both parties can work together to achieve a fair outcome.”

Call it off, don’t be tired of negotiations, Sultan appeals to Labour leaders

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged the Organised Labour in Nigeria to shelve its strike action which it commenced on Monday across the country, saying that they should not be tired of negotiating with the government in the interest of the country.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar made the call in a statement by his Media Team, copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying that the Labour leaders should consider the overbearing effects of the strike action they planned to embark upon in the interest of wellbeing of the same Nigerians, whose interest they were fighting to protect, and, therefore, shelve the industrial action.

According to the foremost monarch, the Organised Labour should not at any time be tired of negotiating with the government, urging them not to take the nation through another leg of hardship.

The Sultan argued that exactly was what would happen, if they make good their plan to go on this strike, saying that “they should try to listen to the government while the government should listen to them and both parties arrive at a conclusion that will be beneficial to all Nigerians with the working class inclusive.”

“The Labour leaders should consider the overbearing effects of the strike action they plan to embark upon in the wellbeing of the same Nigerians, whose interest they are fighting to protect, and therefore shelve the industrial action.

