Student Christian Movement decries deprivation of religious rights in Nigeria

The Student Christian Movement (SCM) of Nigeria has lamented the appalling deprivation of the religious rights of Christian students in the North and across the country.

This outcry was communicated through a communiqué issued and signed by the SCM National Secretary, Mr Isuosuo Okeoghene, and the Chairperson of the Communiqué Committee, Dr Orekyeh Emeka, at the end of its 85th anniversary and 33rd National Biennial Conference. The event, themed “Restore: Rebuild, Renew and Restore,” drawn from Isaiah 58:6-12, was held between 17 and 21 April in Bariga, Lagos State.

Revealing concerns raised by the movement on the issue of insecurity, particularly the killing of Christians in Benue and Plateau states, the communiqué stated: “SCM observes with dismay the palpable insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the unrelenting killings of Nigerians (especially Christians) in Benue and Plateau states. The response of the government, security agencies, organisations, and individuals has not been encouraging, to say the least.

“On the issue of one-month Ramadan fasting/holiday for both public and private schools in some northern states, affecting both Muslim and non-Muslim students, SCM observes with dismay the recent arbitrary closure of public and private schools in some northern states (e.g. Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano) in the name of Ramadan fasting in a country which is constitutionally a secular state. We respect the rights of our Muslim brothers and sisters to observe their Islamic practices as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“However, we believe it is totally inappropriate, insensitive, and a total breach of the constitutional, educational, and child rights laws of Christian students. It is also in violation of the constitutional principle of secularity of the Nigerian state under Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). In this regard, SCM supports the resolution and position expressed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on this issue,” SCM stated.

Furthermore, the movement condemned the forceful abduction, conversion, and marriage of Christian girls in some northern states, citing the case of the abduction, forceful conversion, and intended forceful marriage in Niger State of Sister Mary Ishaya to one Bello Shuaibu Nasco as an example. SCM decried that, despite reporting this situation to relevant government agencies, no action was taken.

Meanwhile, addressing the denial of Christian students’ rights to peacefully assemble and hold fellowship in schools, the movement disclosed that in some secondary and tertiary institutions in Nigeria, Christian students are denied the opportunity to peacefully assemble and practise their faith.

“We believe that this is not in tandem with the laws of our nation, which guarantee the fundamental rights of citizens (including students) to practise their faith anywhere in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, urge the federal and state governments and the management of educational institutions to kindly allow Christian students to hold their fellowship meetings in line with guidelines as may be given by the management of schools in compliance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

SCM also charged President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies to take more decisive actions and be more proactive in securing the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

The movement also commended the Federal Government under the leadership of President Tinubu for articulating and implementing several policies supportive of business and youth empowerment. These policies have seen many youths engaged in productive activities, citing the Student Loans Scheme, which has bailed out many indigent Nigerian students, as one of many.

SCM commended the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and all church leaders in Nigeria who have been relentless in lending their voices to issues of national importance and in defence of the Body of Christ.

According to the communiqué, SCM was founded by Dr Francis Akanu Ibiam and Chief Theophilus O. Ejiwumi in 1940 as the Nigerian arm of the World Student Christian Federation (WSCF), based in Geneva, Switzerland.

The SCM is a faith-based organisation, ecumenical in outlook, and focuses its strengths on raising godly youths and students for societal transformation. The Student Christian Movement also works towards building godly men and women who are at the forefront of dismantling social vices that hinder societal progress.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE