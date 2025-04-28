Makinde appoints Akinwole as chairman of Oyo LG commission

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the 2023 Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo North, Hon. Akinwale Akinwole, as the Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Commission.

Additionally, the son of the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Abdul Rahman Agbotomokekere, has been appointed as a member of the State Pilgrims Board.

Other appointees include Mr Yusuf Ali Akinkunmi, Alhaji Oke Taiwo, Mr John Abisoye Adisa-Oke, and Mrs Nike Arewa as full-time and part-time members of the newly constituted Local Government Service Commission.

The governor has also approved the appointment of Abdu Rahman Agbotomokekere, Amusat Ayyub Agboola, Dawud Afolabi, Latifat Dairo, and Mallam Abdusallam Abdullateef as members of the Muslim wing of the Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Tribune Online recalls that the governor had earlier appointed Alhaji Hashim Atere and Alhaji Abdulrasheed Olokuta as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), respectively.

Their appointments, as stated in a letter by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwusi, take immediate effect.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE