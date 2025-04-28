CIPMN moves to improve quality of project managers in Nigeria

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) is intensifying efforts to improve the quality of project managers trained in the country.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SimplifiedIQ, the Registrar of CIPMN, Mr Henry Ifeanyi Mbadiwe, reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to preventing examination leakages for project managers in Nigeria.

He explained that CIPMN has been working on a broader initiative to digitalise all of its processes, with the current focus being on examinations and results.

“This is part of a wider digitalisation process that CIPMN is currently working on. What we are keen on is making sure that we successfully deliver this particular section of setting exams and questions.

“We want to have a more dynamic way of setting exams, and also have a more creative way of doing it. That is why we are introducing artificial intelligence, to help us achieve that easily.

“We intend to focus our human resources on thinking of new ideas that can help move CIPMN forward. We aim to reach at least 5,000 members within our platform by next year, and we are also considering the work we are doing with universities.

“As I said earlier, CIPMN created the first-ever curriculum for project management in Nigerian universities. We need to ensure that the right exam for the right level, for the right category, and for the right licence is created quickly,” he stated.

Mbadiwe said that with AI, “these results are marked free from any kind of human influence in terms of the outcome and then delivered to the individuals. So we need to digitalise so that we can stop wasting a lot of human resources on areas that can be handled quickly with the aid of technology.

“So, the quality of assessment that we are going to design and produce is what will ultimately inform the quality of learning that they need to have. So yes, it will definitely improve the quality of project managers produced in Nigeria,” he stated.

On his part, the Founder of SimplifiedIQ, Sam Obi, expressed excitement over the partnership.

He noted that “at SimplifiedIQ, our mission is to simplify and optimise assessment workflows for institutions, empowering them to focus on driving success stories.

“Our collaboration with CIPMN reflects a shared commitment to raising professional standards in Nigeria and beyond. We are proud to equip CIPMN with the tools to deliver faster, more secure, and higher-quality assessments that ultimately benefit candidates and the broader project management community.”

SimplifiedIQ is an AI-driven platform for redefining educational assessments and professional certifications. This partnership marks a major milestone in CIPMN’s commitment to modernising its assessment and certification processes, ensuring that candidates benefit from cutting-edge technology that prioritises efficiency, integrity, and excellence.

