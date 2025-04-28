Gov Bala calls for combined kinetic, non-kinetic approach to tackle insecurity

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has advocated the deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to address the growing menace of insecurity across the country.

The Governor emphasised that the current security challenges facing Nigeria—ranging from terrorism, banditry, and insurgency to communal unrest—require a combination of approaches and multi-dimensional strategies.

Bala Mohammed made these remarks as the Special Guest at the 2025 Combat Arms Training Week of the Nigerian Army, held at Obienu Barracks, Bauchi, on Monday.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon Auwal Mohammed Jatau, the Governor noted that the annual gathering serves as a crucial platform for enhancing collaboration, assessing combat readiness, refining tactical efficiency, and formulating strategic responses by the Infantry and Armoured Corps of the Nigerian Army.

He acknowledged that the Nigerian Army, in its efforts to address security challenges, has deployed troops across nearly every state of the federation in support of civil authorities.

Bala Mohammed stated that the Combat Arms Training Week “epitomises the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army to sharpen its sword and polish its shield, so that whenever called upon, you will respond with unmatched professionalism, precision, and patriotic fervour.”

He went on to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to strengthening the operational capacity of the nation’s armed forces, urging military personnel to remain relentless in their pursuit of national security objectives.

According to him, “The nature of security challenges confronting our nation today has become increasingly complex and dynamic. In line with global best practices, continuous training remains the lifeline of any professional army.”

He stressed, “I am particularly heartened by the ongoing repositioning of the Nigerian Army into a more agile, resilient, and professional force, capable of confronting threats both within and beyond our borders. Your gallant efforts have substantially curtailed the menace of Boko Haram and other insurgent groups.”

“I am confident that the lessons, reflections, and innovations emerging from this combat training will further strengthen the operational capacity of the Nigerian Army, placing it in an even better position to defend our territorial integrity and to support civil authority in safeguarding internal peace and security, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

The Governor also appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede, for his exemplary leadership and professionalism across the Nigerian Army, saying, “Bauchi has been a direct beneficiary of the Nigerian Army’s courage, diligence, and commitment.”

He noted that the synergy between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies has significantly enhanced Bauchi State’s security infrastructure, making it one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He stressed, “Your presence has given us not just security, but a climate of peace and stability necessary for economic growth and social harmony. We are also deeply encouraged by your forward-looking initiatives, such as the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Programme, a testament to your abiding concern for the welfare and dignity of our men and women in uniform.”

The Governor further remarked, “These investments in the well-being of the rank and file are not just noble, but are critical to sustaining the high morale and loyalty that the Nigerian Army is known for.”

“As you deliberate, strategise, and train this week, know that the people and government of Bauchi State stand firmly with you. Bauchi—the Pearl of Tourism—recognises your sacrifices, honours your courage, and reaffirms our unwavering support for the Nigerian Army in the noble and sacred duty of securing our beloved nation.”

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede, assured that the Combat Arms Training Week and other deliberations would help the Nigerian Army consolidate its globally respected traditions of excellence.

He reiterated that the Nigerian Army remains fully committed to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that nothing would deter it from defending the nation against external aggression.

The COAS commended the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the host community, particularly the Bauchi State Government, assuring that the partnership would continue to thrive unhindered.

