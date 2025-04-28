The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, has not resigned from office, contrary to rumours circulating widely on social media.

The Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, told newsmen in Minna on Monday that the speculation is false and without any basis.

She confirmed that Garba remains fully in office and continues to carry out his duties from his official residence at the Commissioners’ Quarters near the Government House in Minna.

“I am presently in his official residence; he is upstairs while I am downstairs. I can categorically tell you that Comrade Yakubu Garba is still the Deputy Governor of Niger State. There is nothing like resignation,” Abdullahi stated.

Another insider from the embattled Deputy Governor’s office also informed journalists on Monday in Minna that some people misinterpreted the sighting of Hilux Toyota vans packing leather boxes belonging to some of the Deputy Governor’s grown-up children, who were preparing to depart for their schools following the resumption of academic activities.

The clarification became imperative following growing political tension fuelled by the resignation rumours.

The very reliable source, who craved anonymity, however, pleaded with journalists not to report his encounter, insisting that the Deputy Governor has not tendered his resignation and has been busy attending to his official duties.

Officials from the Deputy Governor’s office have pleaded with members of the public to disregard the misinformation and cautioned against spreading false reports capable of causing unnecessary unrest.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE