Foundation supports nursing mothers in Ibadan

As part of its commitment to humanitarian service, The Virtuous Muslimah (TVM) successfully executed a charitable initiative tagged ‘Sadaqah with TVM’ to support nursing mothers in Adeoyo Teaching Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The project involved visiting the hospital to distribute essential nursing and children’s items, along with food supplies, to nursing mothers admitted in the facility was held on April 19, 2025.

The outreach, made possible through generous donations from members of the public, was aimed at supporting new mothers and their families during a critical period.

Each beneficiary received a care package containing children’s clothing, nursing essentials, and staple food items.

Speaking during the outreach, Mrs Muslimah Bello, the founder of TVM, emphasised the importance of community-driven support systems, stating that the project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 2 (Zero Hunger).

“Through ‘Sadaqah with TVM,’ we aim to provide relief, hope, and encouragement to families during one of the most delicate times of their lives. We are grateful to all our donors for making this possible,” Bello said.

The nursing mothers and their husbands expressed profound gratitude and joy, describing the intervention as timely and impactful.

The Virtuous Muslimah (TVM) remains committed to empowering communities and fostering social development through continuous humanitarian interventions.